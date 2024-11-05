Where Tennessee debuted in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2024 are out.

Tennessee, which opened the final month of the regular season with a 28-18 win over Kentucky last Saturday, debuted at No. 7 in the rankings selected by the playoff selection committee on Tuesday.

The Vols (7-1, 4-1 SEC), as of now, are firmly inside of the newly expanded 12-team playoff field, which will not be official until after conference championships are played in December.

Tennessee has been included in each of the last three initial playoff rankings under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols were No. 1 in the first release in 2022 and No. 17 last season.

The lone blemish on Tennessee's record was a 19-14 loss at Arkansas one month ago, but the Vols have responded to that defeat with three-straight wins over Florida, Alabama and Kentucky. Their resume also includes a neutral site win over NC State and a road triumph over Oklahoma in September. Both teams were ranked at the time of the match ups, but have since fallen out of the polls.

Tennessee has a few more opportunities to bolster its resume over the next four games with games against Georgia in two weeks and Vanderbilt in its regular season finale. Both games are on the road.

The Vols host Mississippi State (2-5, 0-5) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

"Playoff rankings at this point don't matter. You don't have control over it," Heupel said on Monday. "What you have control over is your preparation and how you play. And ultimately, that determines where you're at or where you're not at. For this football team understanding that we got to continue to grow and get better and control those things that we're in control of. This team's got to continue to get better. It will be out on Tuesday night.

"You remember what the first rankings were last year? I don't either. So it doesn't matter. What they remember is where you finish here as November wraps up."