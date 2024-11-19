Where Tennessee football 2025 commits land in updated Rivals250 rankings

About a month out of early signing day, Rivals has released its updated rankings for the class of 2025. This includes a heap of Tennessee football players who were reassessed and ranked in the class. Here's all 10 Vol commits included in the rankings. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The prized gem of the Vols' 2025 class, David Sanders Jr., has taken a slight tumble in the rankings from No. 3 to No. 4 overall. Despite this, he still remains the top non-quarterback in the class. His No. 4 overall ranking on Rivals is also the highest out of any of the major recruiting services. With 28 five-star recruits in the new Rivals250, Sanders is the lone one to be committed to Tennessee.

DaSaahn Brame, an Oregon flip and No. 3 tight end in the class, has taken a one-spot leap into being ranked as a top 50 player in the class. He remains the No. 2 player out of Kansas and is the second-highest-rated commit in the cycle for the Vols.

The top player out of Indiana, Mariyon Dye slips three spots but holds on just outside of the top 100. The strong-side defensive end is the No. 8 player at his position and sits at No. 110 nationally.

Lagonza Hayward is one of the biggest risers in the class. He took a 101-spot jump from No. 217 nationally to No. 116. This has catapulted him to being considered the No. 25 player out of Georgia and No. 23 safety in the class.

After a significant drop in rankings in the previous Rivals250 update, George MacIntyre is making positive movement on the national scale. He moves up to No. 122 in the country which is a five-spot boost. Despite this, he has dropped to No. 3 in the state of Tennessee and No. 10 at the pro-style quarterback position.

Originally from overseas, Onis Konanbanny has been a fast riser in the recruiting world since showing off his skills in South Carolina. While he remains the No. 2 player in the state and No. 11 cornerback, he did fall 27 spots to No. 145 nationally in the recent update.

Another fast riser is wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. He came into the week outside the Rivals250 but surged all the way to No. 152 in the update. He has had an extremely productive season at Westlake leading to the boost in rankings.

Jaedon Harmon, an Alabama flip, dropped three spots but holds on inside the top 200 players. As No. 200 in the country, he is the No. 22 player in Georgia and No. 14 outside linebacker.

Holding onto a spot inside the Rivals250 was Radarious Jackson. This in-state receiver checks in a No. 241 in the country out of Memphis. This is a seven-spot drop. He is the No. 8 player in the state and No. 38 receiver in the country.