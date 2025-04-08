Where Tennessee football commits, targets are in Rivals' new 2026 rankings

Every first Monday of the month, Rivals is updating its rankings for the 2026 class. That meant a refresh on April 7 as football season slowly creeps up. Here's where Tennessee football commits and targets are ranked inside the Rivals250. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

COMMITS

Faizon Brandon stays put in this edition of the ratings. He is the No. 2 overall player in the class and No. 1 quarterback in the cycle. Brandon has been inside the top five of the class since November. He is the crown jewel of Tennessee's 2026 class as the highest-rated commit of the cycle. Adam Gorney said this on Brandon just a few days ago: "Tennessee quarterback commit Faizon Brandon is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 Rivals250 right now and after seeing him multiple times this offseason it seems very unlikely unless something shocking happens that he would move off the five-star list."

Tyreek King sits just a tad outside being considered a five-star prospect. Right now, King is the No. 28 player in the country and No. 2 player out of Tennessee. He is the top-ranked slot in the class, as well. His move to No. 28 is a four-spot jump from his previous rating. Adam Gorney thinks King could end up as a coveted five-star when things are all said and done, though: "The Tennessee commit is so, so fast. He’s electric off the line of scrimmage, he’s dynamic through his route, he knows how to set up defenders and then he can burn anybody deep. "King also has great hands, he plays with toughness and after having more than 1,000 receiving yards in his junior season, he’s gone to numerous events this offseason and has looked fantastic. "What more could we want to see?"

Tyson Bacon has been slowly slipping in rankings since February. He has gone from the No. 50 player to No. 57 in that time span. Out of Alabama, he is the No. 5 player from the state and No. 3 defensive end in the class. While he is committed to Tennessee at the moment, Sam Spiegelman thinks he could be on flip watch: "Bacon was an early commitment for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers last season out of Alabama. More and more suitors have continued to put themselves in the mix to change the four-star's mind, including the in-state Crimson Tide in addition to Florida, Georgia, Miami and Michigan, which hosted Bacon for the first time over the weekend. "Bacon already has official visits lined up to Alabama and Georgia as this race grows more interesting."

Carson Sneed, coming off a recent visit to Knoxville, is moving up again. He was formerly considered the No. 50 player in the class last March before beginning to fall. Now, Sneed is back up to No. 108 in the class. This is a two-spot move from last rankings. He is the No. 4 player out of Tennessee and No. 6 tight end in the cycle. Sneed is another candidate to possibly flip away from the Vols, though, according to Sam Spiegelman: "Sneed was another early piece of the 2026 puzzle for Tennessee. Sneed's brother plays for the Vols and he has been to Rocky Top on several occasions. Coming off a round of visits to Colorado, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss and UCLA, there is a growing sense that Sneed may wind up signing somewhere out of state. "The summer should be very telling in this recruitment."

COMMITS NOT IN RIVALS250

TARGETS