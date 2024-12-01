Where Tennessee football is ranked in post-regular season AP Top 25

Tennessee is heading to the College Football Playoff.
The Vols did what they needed to do to solidify themselves in the playoff by beating Vanderbilt, 36-23 in their regular season finale in Nashville on Saturday.
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will await their official rankings and seeding when the playoff rankings are released next week following conference championship games.
As for now, the Vols are up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up one spot to No. 6 after winning 10 regular season games for the second time in four years under Josh Heupel.
Tennessee is the third highest ranked team from the SEC, trailing only SEC Championship-bound Texas (2) and Georgia (5).
The Vols are in position to move up in the playoff rankings on Tuesday after Ohio State lost to Michigan and Miami was beaten by Syracuse.
Tennessee is currently ranked No. 8 and slated to face Georgia in the projected playoff bracket, though that is subject to change after next week.
