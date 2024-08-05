Hours after Tennessee held its fifth practice of fall camp, it was featured in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, released by USA TODAY on Monday.

The Vols were voted No. 15 in the rankings, marking the third-straight season that the program has debuted in the poll's preseason top 25 and the 24th time since 1990.

Tennessee, which coming off of a nine-win season in 2023, is one of nine SEC teams that were ranked, including top-ranked Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 LSU, No. 16 Oklahoma and No. 20 Texas A&M.

The Vols' 2024 schedule featured three of those teams in Oklahoma (Sept. 21), Alabama (Oct. 19) and Georgia (Nov. 16). Tennessee's week 2 non-conference opponent N.C. State, which it will play in a neutral site game in Charlotte on Sept. 9, was ranked No. 22.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, Tennessee is viewed by most pundit as a fringe playoff team.

The reason for the early optimism begins with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is taking over as the Vols' full-time starter at quarterback after impressing in Tennessee's 35-0 romping of Iowa in his first career start in the Citrus Bowl.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Notes, observations from day 5 of Tennessee football fall camp

Tennessee returns a veteran offensive line and is expected to have an improved wide receivers room with Bru McCoy back after missing much of last season with an injury and transfer portal addition Chris Brazzell II from Tulane.

On defense, the Vols are anchored by an experienced defensive line that includes potential first round NFL Draft pick in EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Tennessee is slated to open its season against Chattanooga (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.