PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Where Tennessee football ranks in preseason AP Top 25

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks down the field during the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game between Tennessee and Iowa in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks down the field during the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game between Tennessee and Iowa in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

A little more than two weeks before Tennessee opens its highly anticipated 2024 season, it landed in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols debuted at No. 15 in the rankings on Monday, marking the second of the major polls to feature Tennessee after it was ranked at No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee, which won nine games last season, including a 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, was one of nine SEC teams in the poll with Georgia taking the No. 1 spot.

Texas (4), Alabama (5), Ole Miss (6), Missouri (11), LSU (13), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20) rounded out the league.

The Vols are slated to play three of those teams in 2024, including at Oklahoma in their conference opener on Sept. 21, Alabama at home on Oct. 19 and at Georgia on Nov. 16.

Tennessee's week 2 opponent, N.C. State, which it will face at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 7, was ranked No. 24.

After record-setting season in 2022, the Vols' offense took a step back last season, but is expected to improve in head coach Josh Heupel's fourth season.

The reason for optimism begins with now full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and includes a wide receiving corps that returns Bru McCoy and leading receiver Squirrel White as well as newcomer Chris Brazzell II along with other pieces that contributed a year ago.

Dylan Sampson headlines Tennessee' backfield and will run behind a veteran-laded offensive line that has center Cooper Mays, guard Javontez Spraggins and tackle John Campbell Jr. back in addition to touted transfer and former five-star prospect Lance Heard.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Notes, observations from Day 10 of Tennessee football fall camp

Defensively, the Vols are anchored by an experienced defensive line that includes potential first round pick and LEO James Pearce Jr. and fifth-year senior Omari Thomas.

At linebacker, Keenan Pili returns from injury after missing most of last season and Arion Carter is expected to play a bigger role at the position following an impressive freshman campaign before suffering his own season-ending injury late last season.

Tennessee's biggest question mark on either side of the ball is in the secondary, which lost eight players to either transfer or eligibility last season. The Vols added a number of transfer, including Jermod McCoy and Jakobe Thomas, who are competing for starting spots at corner and safety, respectively.

Rickey Gibson III saw increased playing time as a freshman last season due to injuries in the secondary and will likely start at the other corner spot. An injury in fall camp to projected starter at STAR Jourdan Thomas has left the coaching staff looking to fill the position before the season begins.

Tennessee, which is more than two weeks through fall camp, will play Chattanooga in its season opener on Aug. 31 (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvd2hlcmUtdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXJhbmtzLWluLXBy ZXNlYXNvbi1hcC10b3AtMjUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRndoZXJlLXRlbm5lc3NlZS1mb290YmFsbC1yYW5rcy1pbi1wcmVz ZWFzb24tYXAtdG9wLTI1JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK