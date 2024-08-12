A little more than two weeks before Tennessee opens its highly anticipated 2024 season, it landed in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols debuted at No. 15 in the rankings on Monday, marking the second of the major polls to feature Tennessee after it was ranked at No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week.

Tennessee, which won nine games last season, including a 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, was one of nine SEC teams in the poll with Georgia taking the No. 1 spot.

Texas (4), Alabama (5), Ole Miss (6), Missouri (11), LSU (13), Oklahoma (16) and Texas A&M (20) rounded out the league.

The Vols are slated to play three of those teams in 2024, including at Oklahoma in their conference opener on Sept. 21, Alabama at home on Oct. 19 and at Georgia on Nov. 16.

Tennessee's week 2 opponent, N.C. State, which it will face at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 7, was ranked No. 24.

After record-setting season in 2022, the Vols' offense took a step back last season, but is expected to improve in head coach Josh Heupel's fourth season.

The reason for optimism begins with now full-time starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and includes a wide receiving corps that returns Bru McCoy and leading receiver Squirrel White as well as newcomer Chris Brazzell II along with other pieces that contributed a year ago.

Dylan Sampson headlines Tennessee' backfield and will run behind a veteran-laded offensive line that has center Cooper Mays, guard Javontez Spraggins and tackle John Campbell Jr. back in addition to touted transfer and former five-star prospect Lance Heard.

Defensively, the Vols are anchored by an experienced defensive line that includes potential first round pick and LEO James Pearce Jr. and fifth-year senior Omari Thomas.

At linebacker, Keenan Pili returns from injury after missing most of last season and Arion Carter is expected to play a bigger role at the position following an impressive freshman campaign before suffering his own season-ending injury late last season.

Tennessee's biggest question mark on either side of the ball is in the secondary, which lost eight players to either transfer or eligibility last season. The Vols added a number of transfer, including Jermod McCoy and Jakobe Thomas, who are competing for starting spots at corner and safety, respectively.

Rickey Gibson III saw increased playing time as a freshman last season due to injuries in the secondary and will likely start at the other corner spot. An injury in fall camp to projected starter at STAR Jourdan Thomas has left the coaching staff looking to fill the position before the season begins.

Tennessee, which is more than two weeks through fall camp, will play Chattanooga in its season opener on Aug. 31 (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.