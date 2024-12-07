Where Tennessee football's 2025 class ranks after Early Signing Day window

Here's where it ranks compared to the rest of the country and SEC.

Tennessee football had 25 commits sign to join the Vols with just one hold out in Onis Konanbanny . He will have to wait until Feb. 5 to sign with his school of choice but is still considered apart of Tennessee's class at the moment.

The Vols hold onto a top-10 class with the No. 10 spot. Tennessee got to this point with one five-star, 14 four stars and 11 three stars.

This is good for seventh in the SEC which lands in the top half of the premier college football conference.

The Vols' average star rating is a 3.62. This is the poorest mark in the top 10 and ranks 13th in the country.

The 26 committed players is tied for the 12th most in the country, as well.

"When you’re talking about recruiting high school players, you’re looking at the immediate, as they come on the campus for the following fall, but you’re also looking long term," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "And so size, length, speed, athleticism, we have to continue to grow in that area. But also, I mentioned it earlier, just the makeup, the competitive makeup of who they are, how hard they’re willing to work, what they’re willing to sacrifice, leadership traits. But those traits to grow inside of this game. And you want all the physical attributes, but it’s the mental makeup, the passion and purpose that they have within them that dictates their climb at this level. And the longer we’ve been here, it’s still like we continue to recruit to the culture of our program and the guys that fit in within the competitive makeup of it. Couldn’t be more excited about the group we have coming in."

This is the best class Heupel has had on paper in his Tennessee tenure. His previous high mark was in 2023 which signed on Nico Iamaleava and was ranked No. 12 in the country. The 2022 class was also ranked No. 12 but did not feature a five-star.

His first season in 2021 he signed the No. 35 class. Most recently, in 2024, he signed the No. 14 class which included five-star Mike Matthews.

The 26 players currently committed ties his top mark as he brought in 26 in 2022, as well.

Now, the majority of the signees will early enroll at Tennessee to participate in the Vols' playoff preparations. Tennessee currently awaits its spot in the playoff bracket which will be revealed on Sunday afternoon.