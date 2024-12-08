Where Tennessee football stands in AP Top 25

Conference championship games have been settled and the final College Football Playoff rankings will be announced later Sunday.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 may give some kind of indication on what those playoff standings will look like when they are released at Noon ET to determine the 12-team field.

Tennessee, which climbed to No. 6 after beating Vanderbilt in its regular season finale last week, dropped one spot after being idle on Saturday to No. 7, lining up with where the Vols (10-2) were ranked the playoff rankings one week ago.

Tennessee trails No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) in both polls, while Big Ten champion Oregon (1), SEC Champion Georgia (2), Notre Dame (3), Texas (4) and Penn State (5) round out the top five of the AP poll.

Georgia moved up three spots after beating Texas in overtime in the SEC title game in Atlanta, while the Longhorns fell two spots. Penn State dropped two notches after its Big Ten Championship Game defeat.

Ohio State, which missed out on the Big Ten title game after losing to Michigan last week, moved up to No. 6.

Current playoff projections have the Vols playing at Ohio State in the opening round later this month with the winner slated to play Oregon in the quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year's Day.

The Vols finished the season with 10 wins for the second time three years with wins over No. 11 Alabama and Florida, which received top 25 votes in the AP poll for the third-straight week.

It is likely that Tennessee will have to go on the road in the first round of the playoff, regardless of the opponent, though there is a slight chance it could host the game at Neyland Stadium, depending on how much the playoff committee punishes teams that lost in conference title games on Saturday and rewards teams that didn't.

The final playoff rankings will be revealed on the selection show on ESPN at Noon ET on Sunday.