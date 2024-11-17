Where Tennessee football stands in AP Top 25 after loss to Georgia

An uncharacteristic defensive performance resulted in Tennessee’s four-game win streak to come to a screeching halt.

It also resulted in a drop in the polls.

The Vols, whose College Football Playoff hopes took a hit Saturday night in the wake of a 31-17 loss to Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, knocking them down four spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) was the fifth highest ranked SEC team, trailing No. 2 Texas, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Georgia jumped back into the top 10 after previously being ranked No. 11 last week.

Texas A&M remained at No. 15 while South Carolina moved up to No. 19 following its win over Missouri.

LSU dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season after losing its fourth game at Florida.

The AP rankings may be an indication of how the third playoff rankings could look on Tuesday.

Tennessee currently No. 7 but will fall. How far remains to be seen after this other teams vying for one of the 12 playoff spots lost over the weekend.

The Vols host UTEP on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) in their final home game of the regular season at Neyland Stadium before their finale at Vanderbilt in Nashville next week.