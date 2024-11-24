Where Tennessee football stands in AP Top 25 this week

Saturday played out just the way Tennessee needed it to.

The Vols beat UTEP convincingly, 56-0 on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium, while teams ranked ahead then toppled, clearing a path to the College Football Playoff.

Those results also moved Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) up in latest Associated Press Top 25. The Vols jumped three spots to No. 7 on Sunday, less than a week before their regular season finale at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s upward trajectory in the poll could be an indication of the next playoff rankings, which will be released on Tuesday.

The Vols are currently ranked No. 11 and on the outside looking in of the playoff, but are positioned to climb after No. 9 Ole Miss lost at Florida and No. 7 Alabama was upset by Oklahoma on Saturday.

Tennessee can almost assuredly lock up a playoff spot with a win over Vanderbilt next Saturday. The Vols play the Commodores (6-5) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Noon ET, ABC).

Tennessee opened as an 11.5-point favorite.