Where Tennessee football stands in Friday injury report vs. Florida

Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) catches a pass against Kent State Golden Flashes safety Nick Cuva (36) at Neyland Stadium. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Less than 24 hours before Tennessee and Florida kickoff at Neyland Stadium, availability reports for both teams were released Friday. The No. 8 Vols' report had some major changes since its initial release on Wednesday with wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr., Bru McCoy and Squirrel White and defensive back Christian Harrison now unlisted.

TENNESSEE

(Photo by Southeastern Conference)

Thornton was previously listed as "questionable" while McCoy and White were listed as "probable." All three wide receivers exited during the second half of Tennessee's 19-14 loss at Arkansas last week. Their availability is a positive sign for the Vols' offense, which has struggled in the passing game in each of the last two games. Thornton is Tennessee's leading wide receiver with eight receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He hauled in a 42-yard catch against Arkansas, which accounted for quarterback Nico Iamaleava's longest throw in the game. Harrison, who has been the starter at the STAR position since the season opener, was previously listed as "probable" on the defensive side. Defensive back Jourdan Thomas suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp while linebacker Edwin Spillman missed the first two games of the season and will be out for the second-straight week. Linebacker Ben Bolton was tabbed "doubtful" earlier in the week, but is not listed as "out."

FLORIDA

(Photo by Southeastern Conference)