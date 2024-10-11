Where Tennessee football stands in Friday injury report vs. Florida

in other news
SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games
Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Florida
Numbers to know as Tennessee football welcomes Florida into Neyland Stadium.
Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida
The full injury report for Tennessee football and Florida ahead of Saturday's matchup.
in other news
SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games
Tennessee's 2024-25 basketball schedule has times and TV designations.
I simulated Tennessee vs. Florida on College Football 25
The results of simulating Tennessee vs. Florida on the College Football 25 video game.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Florida ahead of the 54th installment on Saturday.
Less than 24 hours before Tennessee and Florida kickoff at Neyland Stadium, availability reports for both teams were released Friday.
The No. 8 Vols' report had some major changes since its initial release on Wednesday with wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr., Bru McCoy and Squirrel White and defensive back Christian Harrison now unlisted.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
TENNESSEE
Thornton was previously listed as "questionable" while McCoy and White were listed as "probable." All three wide receivers exited during the second half of Tennessee's 19-14 loss at Arkansas last week.
Their availability is a positive sign for the Vols' offense, which has struggled in the passing game in each of the last two games. Thornton is Tennessee's leading wide receiver with eight receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
He hauled in a 42-yard catch against Arkansas, which accounted for quarterback Nico Iamaleava's longest throw in the game.
Harrison, who has been the starter at the STAR position since the season opener, was previously listed as "probable" on the defensive side.
Defensive back Jourdan Thomas suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp while linebacker Edwin Spillman missed the first two games of the season and will be out for the second-straight week.
Linebacker Ben Bolton was tabbed "doubtful" earlier in the week, but is not listed as "out."
FLORIDA
Four of the five Florida players that were listed as "questionable" on the first report have been taken off the list. Defensive back Asa Turner, who was among that group initially, has been downgraded to "out."
Defensive backs DJ Douglas and Bryce Thornton, offensive lineman Austin Barber and defensive lineman Joey Slackman were the players that did not appear on the most recent update.
Florida is expected to have wide receiver Eugene Wilson III back after missing the previous three games with injury. Wilson has 13 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns in just two appearances this season.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.