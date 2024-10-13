Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

in other news
Tennessee beats Florida in overtime thriller
Tennessee and Florida played Saturday night. Here's what happened.
Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida
For the first time this season, Tennessee playing an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium.
GALLERY: Tennessee football participates in Vol Walk ahead of Florida game
Photos from Tennessee football's Vol Walk ahead of Florida on October 12, 2024.
In-state 2027 4-star safety Omarii Sanders previews first Tennessee visit
As in-state 2027 safety prospect Omarii Sanders continues to stand out, he will make his first visit to Tennessee.
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida
Every story leading up to Tennessee vs. Florida, all in one place.
in other news
Tennessee beats Florida in overtime thriller
Tennessee and Florida played Saturday night. Here's what happened.
Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida
For the first time this season, Tennessee playing an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium.
GALLERY: Tennessee football participates in Vol Walk ahead of Florida game
Photos from Tennessee football's Vol Walk ahead of Florida on October 12, 2024.
Tennessee avoided disaster Saturday against Florida.
The Vols, shutout in the first half for the second-straight week, came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, then held off the Gators in overtime to win, 23-17 at Neyland Stadium.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The win was enough to keep Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in the College Football Playoff picture at the halfway point of its season, but it resulted in a drop in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday, three spots to No. 11.
It is the second consecutive week that the Vols have fallen in the rankings. Tennessee dropped out of the top 5 following a 19-14 loss at Arkansas last week.
Though the initial playoff rankings won’t be released until next month, the Vols’ current standing in the AP poll would have them just making the newly expanded 12-team playoff, but with a slim margin for error going forward.
Elsewhere in the SEC, Texas maintained its No. 1 ranking after thumping Oklahoma, 34-3 in their annual Red River Rivalry clash in Dallas on Saturday.
Georgia (5) and Alabama (7) stayed put after wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, respectively and LSU leapt five spots to No. 9 in the wake of an overtime win against Ole Miss.
The Vols can further bolster their resume and climb back inside the top 10 when they host Alabama next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Crimson Tide opened as a 2-point road favorite on Sunday.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE