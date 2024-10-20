Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Advertisement

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama

Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Alabama.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama

Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama

The Tennessee quarterback recapped the Vols' 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Oct 20, 2024
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
circle avatar
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Managing Editor
Twitter
@ByNoahTaylor

Tennessee toppled Alabama again on Saturday, and though its latest triumph wasn’t as unexpected as it was two years ago, it changes the outlook of the rest of the Vols’ season.

In the wake of a 24-17 win at Neyland Stadium, which included another field storming and broken goalposts, Tennessee is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture seven games into the 2024 season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In the latest Associated Press Top 25, the latest Vols’ victory over their biggest rival catapulted them back inside the top 10, up four spots to No. 7 on Sunday.

Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is the third highest ranked SEC team in the poll heading into week 9, trailing No. 2 Georgia, which beat Texas in a high-profile road clash Saturday night that dropped the Longhorns to No. 5 after holding No. 1 for three weeks.

Both LSU and Texas A&M stayed put at No. 8 and No. 14, respectively while Alabama fell to No. 15.

Ole Miss (18), Missouri (21) and Vanderbilt (25) rounded out the league’s representation in the rankings.

Tennessee will head into its second bye week and the back-half of its schedule in good position the initial College Football Playoff rankings next month.

The Vols host Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) as part of a four-game home stand at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2. A kickoff time and TV designation will be announced Monday.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Advertisement
Advertisement