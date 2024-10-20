Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

in other news
Tennessee toppled Alabama again on Saturday, and though its latest triumph wasn’t as unexpected as it was two years ago, it changes the outlook of the rest of the Vols’ season.
In the wake of a 24-17 win at Neyland Stadium, which included another field storming and broken goalposts, Tennessee is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture seven games into the 2024 season.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25, the latest Vols’ victory over their biggest rival catapulted them back inside the top 10, up four spots to No. 7 on Sunday.
Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is the third highest ranked SEC team in the poll heading into week 9, trailing No. 2 Georgia, which beat Texas in a high-profile road clash Saturday night that dropped the Longhorns to No. 5 after holding No. 1 for three weeks.
Both LSU and Texas A&M stayed put at No. 8 and No. 14, respectively while Alabama fell to No. 15.
Ole Miss (18), Missouri (21) and Vanderbilt (25) rounded out the league’s representation in the rankings.
Tennessee will head into its second bye week and the back-half of its schedule in good position the initial College Football Playoff rankings next month.
The Vols host Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) as part of a four-game home stand at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2. A kickoff time and TV designation will be announced Monday.
