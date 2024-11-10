Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25 for Week 12

On a Saturday where one two top five teams tumbled, Tennessee benefitted.

The Vols handled business themselves, beating Mississippi State without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the second half, 33-14 at Neyland Stadium.

It resulted in Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 SEC) making a jump in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, climbing one spot to No. 6.

Previously No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami were the two teams ahead of the Vols that lost. The Bulldogs dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11 following a 28-10 defeat at Ole Miss.

Tennessee plays at Georgia next Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Texas moved to No. 3 after its dismantling of Florida and Alabama jumped to No. 9 after routing LSU in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss had the most significant move of SEC team, leaping six spots to No. 10.

Texas A&M remained at No. 15 following its bye week and LSU fell to No. 21.

South Carolina made its top 25 debut in the wake of a 28-7 road win at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is in position to move up in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 on Tuesday. The Vols were ranked No. 7 in the initial rankings last week.