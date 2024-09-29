PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25 poll

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) waves a Tennessee Volunteers flag after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) waves a Tennessee Volunteers flag after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee was off on Saturday, but outcomes elsewhere in college football led to a bump in the latest polls.

The Vols climbed one spot to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday ahead of their second-straight SEC road game next Saturday at Arkansas.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It’s Tennessee’s highest mark in the poll since week 10 of the 2022 season.

In the SEC, Alabama dethroned Texas for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide held on to beat Georgia, 41-34 in Tuscaloosa late Saturday.

The Longhorns fell to No. 2 while the Bulldogs dropped to No. 5.

Missouri moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 and Ole Miss tumbled six spots to No. 12 after an upset home loss to unranked Kentucky.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols heavy favorites vs. Arkansas, Nico Iamaleava’s Heisman odds drop

LSU was No. 13 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 19 following its first SEC win at Auburn.

Tennessee will play Arkansas at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Vols opened as a 13.5-point favorite on Sunday.

The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) are coming off of a loss 20-17 to Texas A&M on Saturday.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvd2hlcmUtdGVubmVzc2VlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXN0YW5kcy1pbi1s YXRlc3QtYXAtdG9wLTI1LXBvbGwiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRndoZXJlLXRlbm5lc3NlZS1mb290YmFsbC1zdGFuZHMtaW4t bGF0ZXN0LWFwLXRvcC0yNS1wb2xsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK