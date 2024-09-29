Tennessee was off on Saturday, but outcomes elsewhere in college football led to a bump in the latest polls.

The Vols climbed one spot to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday ahead of their second-straight SEC road game next Saturday at Arkansas.

It’s Tennessee’s highest mark in the poll since week 10 of the 2022 season.

In the SEC, Alabama dethroned Texas for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide held on to beat Georgia, 41-34 in Tuscaloosa late Saturday.

The Longhorns fell to No. 2 while the Bulldogs dropped to No. 5.

Missouri moved back into the top 10 at No. 9 and Ole Miss tumbled six spots to No. 12 after an upset home loss to unranked Kentucky.

LSU was No. 13 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 19 following its first SEC win at Auburn.

Tennessee will play Arkansas at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Vols opened as a 13.5-point favorite on Sunday.

The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1) are coming off of a loss 20-17 to Texas A&M on Saturday.