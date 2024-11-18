Where Tennessee men’s basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee’s two dominating wins last week didn’t move the needle in the latest rankings.

The Vols, who beat Montana and Austin Peay as part of their 4-0 start to the season, remained at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

Tennessee was the fourth highest ranked SEC team in the poll. Auburn jumped to No. 4 after beating Houston and Alabama fell to No. 8 following its first loss to Purdue, while Kentucky entered the top 10 off of its win over Duke.

Arkansas moved down to No. 20 after splitting games last week and Florida dropped one spot to No. 21.

Tennessee will face another test this week in two neutral-site games against ranked teams at the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Vols open with Virginia on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network) and then either No. 13 Baylor or No. 22 St. John’s on Thursday on CBS Sports Network.

Tip-off for the second game has not been determined.

“Every game will take on its own identity, and Virginia is obviously a well-coached team. I mean, every team is,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We have so much respect for the people we play against and we know how we want to play, but the other team does, too. And we want to try and take away what they want to do well and they want to do the same thing to us. That's where it gets down to where guys have to play. Like today, we didn't run much offense today. I thought we played offense today. We weren't trying to run a lot of plays. Do we want to spread the floor out, open it up? Virginia, I don't think it will be that kind of game. So, every game will take on a different look.

“So what we've done up to this point, we hope it all translates. We hope. We've got to get better, obviously. But you learn something from each game, and I think we learned something about ourselves from this game."