Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 14 class, per Rivals. The Vols signed 19 prospects during the Early Signing Period, including four recruits ranked inside the final Rivals250. Here's a look at where Tennessee's signees and remaining top targets finished in the final rankings update...

TENNESSEE SIGNEES

Morris fell nine spots in the final rankings, coming in at No. 41 overall. He remains one of the highest-ranked OL in the country — the No. 4 offensive tackle. Morris had an up-and-down week at the Under Armour All-American Game but he remains a Top 50 prospect due to his upside and advanced footwork. Morris is already at Tennessee and his early progress will be a major storyline this spring.

Crouch tumbled 40 spots after missing the majority of his senior season with an ankle injury. Crouch is still listed as an athlete but the former No. 1 player in the country will play mostly linebacker for the Vols. The 6-2, 235-pound Charlotte native flashed his skill-set ever briefly at the All-American Bowl, looking great early in one practice before bowing out with shoulder injury. Crouch is currently on campus as an early enrollee and will have an opportunity to carve out a role this fall with a strong spring practice.

Keyton, like Crouch and Morris, is already on campus as a mid-term enrollee. The Marietta High (Ga.) was unable to participate in the All-American Bowl as he still recovers from his foot injury suffered midway through his senior season. Keyton finished his senior year with 44 receptions for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tennessee’s safety signee climbed 17 spots inside the Top 200. McCollough missed a lot of his senior season with an ankle injury but the Hillgrove (Ga.) star returned for their playoff run. He was healthy down in Orlando and flashed his instincts and smarts during various 7-on-7 drills. McCollough was among Tennessee’s 10 early enrollees.

TENNESSEE TARGETS

Pickens cemented his status as a 5-star receiver and one of the best in the country during the week of practices at the Under Armour All-American Game. The Auburn commit moved up two spots and is now the No. 7 overall prospect in the country. Tennessee’s staff went in-home with Pickens earlier this week and the Vols are pushing for the final visit (Feb. 2) just before National Signing Day.

The longtime Tennessee lean dropped 10 spots in the final rankings, finishing as the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect. Wright is still ranked as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the country, per Rivals. Wright had a solid week of practice at the Under Armour All-American Game, flashing his immense potential at both right tackle and left guard. The 5-star is set to visit Tennessee the final weekend before NSD.

Tennessee is a fringe contender for the 4-star corner from Palm Beach. Elam, who jumped 47 spots into the Top 100, had an excellent week down in Orlando. Florida and Georgia are the two frontrunners for Elam, but Jeremy Pruitt visited with the long defensive back this week and is pushing for an OV.

The former Mississippi State commit had one of the biggest climbs in the entire rankings, moving up 126 spots to No. 79 nationally. Coming off a knee injury, Moore had a slow start to his senior season but finished strong and then dominated at times during both the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and Under Armour All-American Game. After taking an official visit to Florida, the Gators have surged of late but Tennessee, Auburn and LSU remain in the picture.

To’oto’o broke his foot in the state championship game, so the De La Salle linebacker was unable to compete in the All-American Bowl. The California native dropped 12 spots but remains a Top 100 prospect. To’oto’o took an official visit to Tennessee last weekend, saying the trip “felt confirming.” The Vols have made a big move with the 4-star inside linebacker, but must maintain their momentum through To’oto’o’s OV to Alabama on Jan. 25.