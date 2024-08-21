Tennessee is on the fringe of the College Football Playoff in 2024, but will just miss out on the new 12-team field according to ESPN.

The network released its playoff predictions on Tuesday, which had the Vols knocking on the door but ultimately one of the first four out along with fellow SEC members LSU, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“The Vols will show improvement from a year ago,” ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich wrote. "But they will be stuck on the bubble because of road losses to Oklahoma and Georgia and a possible home loss to Alabama. The biggest question remains in the secondary, which struggled last season and is under construction this year.”

ESPN predicted first round byes for No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Utah with first round games featuring No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas, No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Oregon and No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Notre Dame.

Tennessee was No. 14 in ESPN's preseason power rankings, lining up with the major preseason polls, which had the Vols at No. 15 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 earlier this month.

Tennessee is slated to face four teams that were also included in the power rankings, with road tilts at No. 1 Georgia and league-newcomer No. 17 Oklahoma and a home bout with No. 5 Alabama. The Vols will play No. 20 N.C. State in a neutral site game in Charlotte, North Carolina in week 2.

According to ESPN's latest Football Power Index, Tennessee is projected to win 8.6 games with 3.5 losses and had a better than 95% chance to win at least six games. The Vols have a 5.5% chance to win the SEC, but a 36.9% chance to make the playoff for the first time.

Tennessee wrapped up fall camp last week and has started its transition to preparation for the regular season before facing Chattanooga in its season opener on Aug. 31 (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.