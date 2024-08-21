PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Where Tennessee stands in ESPN College Football Playoff prediction

The College Football Playoff trophy on display during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium during the 2022 season.
The College Football Playoff trophy on display during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium during the 2022 season. (Jamar Coach/Knoxville News-Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee is on the fringe of the College Football Playoff in 2024, but will just miss out on the new 12-team field according to ESPN.

The network released its playoff predictions on Tuesday, which had the Vols knocking on the door but ultimately one of the first four out along with fellow SEC members LSU, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“The Vols will show improvement from a year ago,” ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich wrote. "But they will be stuck on the bubble because of road losses to Oklahoma and Georgia and a possible home loss to Alabama. The biggest question remains in the secondary, which struggled last season and is under construction this year.”

ESPN predicted first round byes for No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Utah with first round games featuring No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas, No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Oregon and No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Notre Dame.

Tennessee was No. 14 in ESPN's preseason power rankings, lining up with the major preseason polls, which had the Vols at No. 15 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 earlier this month.

Tennessee is slated to face four teams that were also included in the power rankings, with road tilts at No. 1 Georgia and league-newcomer No. 17 Oklahoma and a home bout with No. 5 Alabama. The Vols will play No. 20 N.C. State in a neutral site game in Charlotte, North Carolina in week 2.

According to ESPN's latest Football Power Index, Tennessee is projected to win 8.6 games with 3.5 losses and had a better than 95% chance to win at least six games. The Vols have a 5.5% chance to win the SEC, but a 36.9% chance to make the playoff for the first time.

Tennessee wrapped up fall camp last week and has started its transition to preparation for the regular season before facing Chattanooga in its season opener on Aug. 31 (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

