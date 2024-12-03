Where Tennessee stands in fifth College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee is in the College Football Playoff.

Where the Vols will be seeded and where they’ll play won’t be determined until conference championship are settled this weekend, but the latest playoff rankings could be an early indication.

Coming off of a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt in its regular season finale last week, Tennessee (10-2) climbed one spot to No. 7 in the rankings on Tuesday night behind two-loss and No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) which lost to Michigan to end the regular season and missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Vols were ahead of No. 12 Miami, No. 11 Alabama, No. 10 Boise State, No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 SMU.

There is still room for Tennessee to move up, depending on how conference championship games shake out on Saturday.

A number of one and two-loss teams will play in their respective conference title games, including No. 5 Georgia, which beat the Vols 31-17 last month in Athens. The Bulldogs play Texas in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.