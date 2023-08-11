Tennessee ended its 11-win season in Florida last December, thumping Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens.

On the eve of the Vols’ 2023 campaign, the consensus among Bowl projections is that they’ll return to the Sunshine State to ring in the new year.

Both CBS Sports and College Football News—which releases projections this week— have Tennessee slated to play Wisconsin in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2024.

If that projection holds true, it would mark the Vols’ first appearance in the Citrus Bowl since 2002 and their first meeting with Wisconsin since the 2008 Outback Bowl in Tampa.

Wisconsin, which finished 7-6 last season, is preparing for its first season under head coach in Luke Fickell.

Tennessee opens its 2023 season on Sept. 2 at noon ET (ABC) against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.