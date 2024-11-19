Where Tennessee stands in latest College Football Playoff Top 25

Tennessee is barely in the College Football Playoff picture with no margin for error remaining.

The Vols, who dropped their second game of the season at Georgia last Saturday in Athens, fell four spots to No. 11 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 on Tuesday, making the top 12 but currently left out of the bracket.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) debuted at No. 7 in the initial playoff rankings earlier this month and remained there in the second release last week.

The Vols' current standing puts them just on the edge of the new 12-team playoff format with games against UTEP on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Neyland Stadium and at Vanderbilt next week, but because of conference champion and Group of Five conference bids, Tennessee is currently the first team out behind SMU and Boise State.

The Vols' resume currently boasts a 24-17 victory over now-No. 7 Alabama, along with wins over NC State, Oklahoma, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State, but is running up against other two-loss teams in its own league, including Georgia, which jumped to No. 10 after beating Tennessee and No. 9 Ole Miss.

The Vols will need some outside help over the next two weeks to get firmly back in the picture.