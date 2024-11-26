Where Tennessee stands in latest College Football Playoff Top 25

Tennessee is back in the College Football Playoff picture.

A chaotic weekend in college football benefited the Vols last Saturday, putting them in position to make the 12-team playoff heading into the final week of the regular season.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) climbed back inside the top of the latest playoff rankings on Tuesday, moving up to No. 8 after being on the outside looking in a week ago in the wake of a road loss at Georgia.

Ole Miss and Alabama, both of which tumbled last week, fell out of the playoff picture, dropping to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively. Clemson entered the top 12 and listed as the first team out at No. 12, while Indiana fell to No. 10 following its loss at No. 2 Ohio State.

Boise State is the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 11.

With their current standing, all that stands in the way of the Vols and their likely first-ever playoff berth is Vanderbilt. Tennessee plays the Commodores (6-5, 3-4) on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Noon ET, ABC).

Vanderbilt is bowl eligible and has spent some time in the AP poll this season. The Commodores beat then-No. 1 Alabama and took Texas to the wire in a 27-24 last month.

The Vols are an 11-point favorite.

"I addressed it today," Josh Heupel said when asked about what's on the line this weekend. "But I said it last week, there's a lot of football to be played. That's for everybody across the country. It's for us. And focus on the task at hand. We have to be our best on Saturday. You can look at how (Vanderbilt has) performed throughout the course of the season, how they've played at home, statistically what they're doing in all three phases.

"You have to understand you're going to get their best. Their best is really good, and we have to be at our best too."