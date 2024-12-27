Where Tennessee star EDGE James Pearce stands in the latest NFL mock drafts

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) autographs items for childrenafter a game against the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

After an elite career at Tennessee, James Pearce Jr. is likely off to the NFL draft. Pearce is a near consensus first-round selection after going into the season with projections as high as the No. 1 overall pick. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

As a junior, Pearce played in all 13 games. He recorded 38 tackles with 23 coming as a solo effort. This resulted in 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and recovered fumble. These stats were slightly down from his breakout sophomore campaign. He played in 13 games while recording 28 tackles with 18 coming solo. He managed 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a pick-six in the Citrus Bowl and two forced fumbles. His PFF grade on his junior year was an 87.1. This was the second-best of all defenders for the Vols. His sophomore grade was a 90.4. As a freshman, Pearce also appeared in all 13 games. He never missed a game in his three-year career beginning in 2022. He put up two sacks in his freshman year. Pearce was a four-star prospect out of high school. He was the No. 160 player in the class, No. 5 out of North Carolina and the No. 10 weakside defensive end. After a career that featured being named a 2024 semifinalist for the Bednarik, Ombardi and Walter Camp awards and two-year All-SEC First Team member, here's where Pearce is projected to be drafted.

Where James Pearce Jr. is in Mock Drafts Outlet Pick Team Yahoo 29 Bills ESPN 11 Bengals CBS 11 49ers ProFootballNetwork 18 Bucaneers Tankathon 16 Cardinals

What they said