Where the Lady Vols compared to the rest of the SEC in the regular season
The regular season is in the books and the SEC Tournament is set to begin on Thursday.
Tennessee has earned the five-seed in the upcoming event after finishing 10-6 in conference play.
Here's where the Lady Vols and their stars compare to the rest of the conference in SEC play alone.
Team Offense and Defense
Tennessee used an above-average offense and exactly average defense during conference play.
In 16 SEC matches, the Lady Vols' offense produced 74.1 points per game. This was the third most in the conference behind just South Carolina and LSU — the top two teams in the standings.
On defense, Tennessee held its opponents to 69.3 points per game — exactly the league average. This was good for seventh in the league behind the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, the Tigers and Vanderbilt.
South Carolina and LSU are the only two teams truly in the 'green' as above average on both ends. Tennessee is knocking on the door, though, balancing the line on defense.
The teams who are below average in both categories are Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.
SEC Scoring Leaders
The Lady Vols boast one of the best scorers in the country. Coming in third in the conference, All-SEC First-Team selection Rickea Jackson averaged 19.9 points per game in league games alone.
This was only behind Leilani Correa of Florida and Honesty Scott-Grayson of Auburn. This was more than notable players Angel Reese and Sarah Ashlee Barker.
Jewel Spear also had an effective season averaging 14.1 points in conference games — the 18th most in the SEC.
|Player
|Team
|Average
|
Leilani Correa
|
Florida
|
21.38
|
Honesty Scott-Grayson
|
Auburn
|
20.44
|
Rickea Jackson
|
Tennessee
|
19.88
|
Angel Reese
|
LSU
|
18.81
|
Sarah Ashlee Barker
|
Alabama
|
18.63
|
Iyana Moore
|
Vanderbilt
|
17.63
|
Aliyah Matharu
|
Florida
|
17.57
|
Hayley Frank
|
Missouri
|
17.31
|
Javyn Nicholson
|
Georgia
|
16.88
|
Samara Spencer
|
Arkansas
|
15.88
SEC Rebounding Leaders
On the glass, Jackson was also effective. She pulled down 7.6 rebounds per conference match while notching multiple double-doubles.
This was the eighth most in the SEC behind the likes of Reese, Ajae Petty, Jessika Carter, Annesah Morrow, Kamilla Cardoso, Saylor Poffenbarger and Javyn Nkichbolson.
No other Lady Vol cracked the top 20.
|Player
|Team
|Average
|
Angel Reese
|
LSU
|
14.31
|
Ajae Petty
|
Kentucky
|
11
|
Jessika Carter
|
Mississippi State
|
10.63
|
Annesah Morrow
|
LSU
|
10.5
|
Kamilla Cardoso
|
South Carolina
|
9.85
|
Saylor Poffenbarger
|
Arkansas
|
9.73
|
Javyn Nicholson
|
Georgia
|
8.13
|
Rickea Jackson
|
Tennessee
|
7.56
|
Ashlyn Watkins
|
South Carolina
|
7.50
|
Sarah Ashlee Barker
|
Alabama
|
7.19
SEC Assist Leaders
In terms of playmaking, Jasmine Powell was one of the best in the SEC. She averaged 4.9 assists per game in conference play.
This left her behind Mama Dembele and Lauren Park-Lane for third in the conference. She was above notable players Jordyn Cambridge, Asia Avinger, Raven Johnson and Maddison Scott.
No other Lady Vol was in the top 20.
|Player
|Team
|Average
|
Mama Dembele
|
Missouri
|
6.40
|
Lauren Park-Lane
|
Mississippi State
|
6.38
|
Jasmine Powell
|
Tennessee
|
4.94
|
Jordyn Cambridge
|
Vanderbilt
|
4.44
|
Asia Avinger
|
Georgia
|
4.38
|
Raven Johnson
|
South Carolina
|
4.31
|
Maddison Scott
|
Ole Miss
|
4.19
|
Samara Spencer
|
Arkansas
|
4.00
|
Te-Hina Paopao
|
South Carolina
|
3.88
|
JaMya Mingo-Young
|
Auburn
|
3.38
