Where the Lady Vols compared to the rest of the SEC in the regular season

Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2) and Sara Puckett (1) help teammate Jasmine Powell (15) up after Powell scored on a foul in the NCAA basketball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, January 21, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2) and Sara Puckett (1) help teammate Jasmine Powell (15) up after Powell scored on a foul in the NCAA basketball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, January 21, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

The regular season is in the books and the SEC Tournament is set to begin on Thursday.

Tennessee has earned the five-seed in the upcoming event after finishing 10-6 in conference play.

Here's where the Lady Vols and their stars compare to the rest of the conference in SEC play alone.

Team Offense and Defense

Tennessee used an above-average offense and exactly average defense during conference play.

In 16 SEC matches, the Lady Vols' offense produced 74.1 points per game. This was the third most in the conference behind just South Carolina and LSU — the top two teams in the standings.

On defense, Tennessee held its opponents to 69.3 points per game — exactly the league average. This was good for seventh in the league behind the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, the Tigers and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina and LSU are the only two teams truly in the 'green' as above average on both ends. Tennessee is knocking on the door, though, balancing the line on defense.

The teams who are below average in both categories are Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.

SEC Scoring Leaders

The Lady Vols boast one of the best scorers in the country. Coming in third in the conference, All-SEC First-Team selection Rickea Jackson averaged 19.9 points per game in league games alone.

This was only behind Leilani Correa of Florida and Honesty Scott-Grayson of Auburn. This was more than notable players Angel Reese and Sarah Ashlee Barker.

Jewel Spear also had an effective season averaging 14.1 points in conference games — the 18th most in the SEC.

Top 10 2023-24 SEC WBB Scoring Leaders
Player Team Average

Leilani Correa

Florida

21.38

Honesty Scott-Grayson

Auburn

20.44

Rickea Jackson

Tennessee

19.88

Angel Reese

LSU

18.81

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Alabama

18.63

Iyana Moore

Vanderbilt

17.63

Aliyah Matharu

Florida

17.57

Hayley Frank

Missouri

17.31

Javyn Nicholson

Georgia

16.88

Samara Spencer

Arkansas

15.88
Stats from only SEC games

SEC Rebounding Leaders

On the glass, Jackson was also effective. She pulled down 7.6 rebounds per conference match while notching multiple double-doubles.

This was the eighth most in the SEC behind the likes of Reese, Ajae Petty, Jessika Carter, Annesah Morrow, Kamilla Cardoso, Saylor Poffenbarger and Javyn Nkichbolson.

No other Lady Vol cracked the top 20.

Top 10 2023-24 SEC WBB Rebounding Leaders
Player Team Average

Angel Reese

LSU

14.31

Ajae Petty

Kentucky

11

Jessika Carter

Mississippi State

10.63

Annesah Morrow

LSU

10.5

Kamilla Cardoso

South Carolina

9.85

Saylor Poffenbarger

Arkansas

9.73

Javyn Nicholson

Georgia

8.13

Rickea Jackson

Tennessee

7.56

Ashlyn Watkins

South Carolina

7.50

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Alabama

7.19
Stats from only SEC games

SEC Assist Leaders

In terms of playmaking, Jasmine Powell was one of the best in the SEC. She averaged 4.9 assists per game in conference play.

This left her behind Mama Dembele and Lauren Park-Lane for third in the conference. She was above notable players Jordyn Cambridge, Asia Avinger, Raven Johnson and Maddison Scott.

No other Lady Vol was in the top 20.

Top 10 2023-24 SEC WBB Assist Leaders
Player Team Average

Mama Dembele

Missouri

6.40

Lauren Park-Lane

Mississippi State

6.38

Jasmine Powell

Tennessee

4.94

Jordyn Cambridge

Vanderbilt

4.44

Asia Avinger

Georgia

4.38

Raven Johnson

South Carolina

4.31

Maddison Scott

Ole Miss

4.19

Samara Spencer

Arkansas

4.00

Te-Hina Paopao

South Carolina

3.88

JaMya Mingo-Young

Auburn

3.38
Stats from only SEC games

–––––

