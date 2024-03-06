The regular season is in the books and the SEC Tournament is set to begin on Thursday. Tennessee has earned the five-seed in the upcoming event after finishing 10-6 in conference play. Here's where the Lady Vols and their stars compare to the rest of the conference in SEC play alone. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Team Offense and Defense

Tennessee used an above-average offense and exactly average defense during conference play. In 16 SEC matches, the Lady Vols' offense produced 74.1 points per game. This was the third most in the conference behind just South Carolina and LSU — the top two teams in the standings. On defense, Tennessee held its opponents to 69.3 points per game — exactly the league average. This was good for seventh in the league behind the Gamecocks, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, the Tigers and Vanderbilt. South Carolina and LSU are the only two teams truly in the 'green' as above average on both ends. Tennessee is knocking on the door, though, balancing the line on defense. The teams who are below average in both categories are Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.

SEC Scoring Leaders

The Lady Vols boast one of the best scorers in the country. Coming in third in the conference, All-SEC First-Team selection Rickea Jackson averaged 19.9 points per game in league games alone. This was only behind Leilani Correa of Florida and Honesty Scott-Grayson of Auburn. This was more than notable players Angel Reese and Sarah Ashlee Barker. Jewel Spear also had an effective season averaging 14.1 points in conference games — the 18th most in the SEC.

Top 10 2023-24 SEC WBB Scoring Leaders Player Team Average Leilani Correa Florida 21.38 Honesty Scott-Grayson Auburn 20.44 Rickea Jackson Tennessee 19.88 Angel Reese LSU 18.81 Sarah Ashlee Barker Alabama 18.63 Iyana Moore Vanderbilt 17.63 Aliyah Matharu Florida 17.57 Hayley Frank Missouri 17.31 Javyn Nicholson Georgia 16.88 Samara Spencer Arkansas 15.88

SEC Rebounding Leaders

On the glass, Jackson was also effective. She pulled down 7.6 rebounds per conference match while notching multiple double-doubles. This was the eighth most in the SEC behind the likes of Reese, Ajae Petty, Jessika Carter, Annesah Morrow, Kamilla Cardoso, Saylor Poffenbarger and Javyn Nkichbolson. No other Lady Vol cracked the top 20.

Top 10 2023-24 SEC WBB Rebounding Leaders Player Team Average Angel Reese LSU 14.31 Ajae Petty Kentucky 11 Jessika Carter Mississippi State 10.63 Annesah Morrow LSU 10.5 Kamilla Cardoso South Carolina 9.85 Saylor Poffenbarger Arkansas 9.73 Javyn Nicholson Georgia 8.13 Rickea Jackson Tennessee 7.56 Ashlyn Watkins South Carolina 7.50 Sarah Ashlee Barker Alabama 7.19

SEC Assist Leaders

In terms of playmaking, Jasmine Powell was one of the best in the SEC. She averaged 4.9 assists per game in conference play. This left her behind Mama Dembele and Lauren Park-Lane for third in the conference. She was above notable players Jordyn Cambridge, Asia Avinger, Raven Johnson and Maddison Scott. No other Lady Vol was in the top 20.