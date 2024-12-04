Which Tennessee football signees are early enrolling with the Vols

With the majority of Tennessee football's 2025 class now signed, the list of who will be early enrolling with the Vols has been revealed.
Early enrolling gives prospects the chance to practice with the team as they prepare for their freshman seasons.
Here's who will be on campus early.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
EARLY ENROLLEES
STANDARD ENROLLEES
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.