White lays out five year strategic plan -- win, increase resources

Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White has released a five-year strategic plan for Vol athletics that is all encompassing to enhance both the student athlete and fan experience.

The plan entitled 'Rise Glorious' features five core values highlighted by resources and competitive excellence.

The five-year plan that was created over the last 18 months by not just White, but his administrative team, as well as coaches and student athletes states publicly a goal for winning.





Tennessee will win a national championship in at least one sport every four years; and each sport will achieve at least one national top 16 finish every four years

Each sport will in a conference championship at least once every five years; Tennessee Athletics aims to capture five conference championships in one academic year while averaging at least three conference championships per year over the next five years.





“You build a brand from the inside out,” White said when asked why he publicly announced championship goals. “As much as this document has a pretty picture and is glossy, this is an internal document. I think the level of accountability it places on our entire organization is enhanced. We aren’t hiding behind it. We aren’t shying away from it. We want to be highly, highly competitive. I think competitive people want to be a part of competitive organizations. We want student athletes and coaches to come here and be energized by these things and not intimidated by it.”

“I want our fans to know that our entire administration is incredibly competitive. Our coaches are incredibly competitive. They don’t want to lose. Our student athletes are competitive. I think for us to all rally around that is going to help this athletic department become what we all want it to be a lot faster. I think the vast majority of our fans are of that mindset. That’s why I like to be transparent in all these things. Do we want to win? Yea, we aren’t going to talk around that. We are going to be pretty specific. We want to win badly just as the fans do.”

While the expectation is to win championships on the field, winning off the field is key as well. For White, who’s background is in fund raising, it’s about increasing the resources.

“It would be like worrying how fast a car is without being concerned about how big the engine is. The revenue is our engine,” White offered. “For us to be as consistently competitive as we want to be then we better have the might behind it which is operating budget to be about to do what our competition is doing or create competitive advantages and facilities. Those things have always been and will always be important in college athletics.”

The 5-year plan states the budget goal is to go from 170 million to over 200 million by 2026-2027. In order to do that, raising money must increase.

“I knew what the top of the SEC and the top of the country looked like and I knew where Tennessee was when I got here,” White said. “I knew we needed to figure a way to close that gap if we are going to do what we all want to do here. After being here and getting to know this fanbase, I’m more confident that we can get there as quickly as we have laid out at this point.”





In 2022-23, the goal for unrestricted annual donations is $34 million a significant jump from the $25-30 million average over the last five years. The Shareholders Society goal is $25 million. Then, there is the corporate sponsorship goal of $18 million.

The other piece to the goal of increased resources is season ticket sales.