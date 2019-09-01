Linebacker/running back Len’Neth Whitehead was the Vols lone official visitor of the weekend and despite the outcome of the Vols season opening loss to Georgia State, the 6-2, 230 pound Georgia native said there were positives from his visit.

“It wasn’t all negative. There’s obviously room for improvement,” Whitehead said. “They had a lot of freshmen out there. They played like six seniors maybe. They are a young team. I always find a positive in that.”

“They are at the top of my schools. I got to interact with the fans and see what it’s like on game day there.”

Whitehead said he saw things on the field where he believes he can help Tennessee immediately if he chooses the Vols.

“I can help them on either side of the ball. As a running back, I feel like I’m a guy who just makes things happen. And as a linebacker, I feel like I see things, can get off blocks and hit people. And I think I can bring intensity to the team.”

Tennessee message to Whitehead was simply, they need immediate help.

“They told me that I could come in early and play,” Whitehead said. “They need me. It’s a young team that is trying to rebuild.

“It’s a process. They are rebuilding. They want my class to be the one to get them above water so to say.”

Whitehead will also visit South Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas and Georgia before making a decision in mid to late October. While the outcome for the Vols Saturday was not good, Whitehead said there’s plenty of positives with the Vols starting with playing time.

“Opportunity to play early and the choice to play either side of the ball are the main two positives.”

The other positive is relationships. Whitehead has known Kevin Sherrer for several years and has enjoyed building a relationship with running backs coach David Johnson.

“He’s (Sherrer) a cool guy. He’s upfront and forward about everything,” Whitehead said. “He’s been recruiting me since my sophomore year. He’s been persistent with me. And I have enjoyed getting to know coach Johnson. He’s a cool guy. He’s really honest with you. He’s coached a lot of good people.”

Whitehead said he’s also impressed with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Just from talking to him, I can tell he knows what he’s talking about,” Whitehead said. “His name carries some weight. He understands he needs to get more athletes in this recruiting class who can step up and help this team. He’s consistent in recruiting me. We talk every week. He’s made it clear they need me.”

