This year, Tennessee sent numerous players to the NFL with five being drafted in the first three rounds. Next year, the Vols look to reload with talent and send another crop of players to the next level. Here are five players who could hear their names called before the next NFL season.

QB - Joe Milton

Despite Hendon Hooker departing for the NFL, Tennessee is confident in its quarterback situation. At the helm of the offense will be Joe Milton. He's already spent two years within the program and has previously earned starts in four games. Last year, he led the team to an Orange Bowl victory, as well. What makes Milton such an intriguing prospect is his physical tools. The signal caller stands at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and possesses the ability to effortlessly throw the ball across the field. Although he is 23 years old, this skill set will lead to attention at the next level. Anthony Richardson used his similar physical assets to earn a No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 draft. What can push Milton into one of the top quarterback spots is a successful season on the field. In his college career, he is yet to put together a complete season of positive football. 2023 will be his chance to showcase his consistency, though.

TE - McCallan Castles

One of the highest-ranked NFL prospects on the Vols is a player who hasn't yet played a snap at Tennessee. Redshirt senior transfer McCallan Castles is currently considered one of the most intriguing tight end prospects. This is due to his ability to be an effective pass catcher and physical blocker. Last season at UC Davis, Castles caught 30 passes for a total of 347 yards and two touchdowns. This earned him an All-Big Sky selection. Now that he is within Tennessee's high-powered offense, his numbers will likely take a large jump. This will further raise his stock and possibly lead to a high selection.

WR - Bru McCoy

In the 2023 draft, two wide receivers out of Tennessee were taken. This made the Vols the only SEC team to have multiple wideouts selected. In 2024, the program will look to repeat this success. At the moment, the most looked-at prospect is Bru McCoy. He joined Tennessee last season after spending time at Texas and USC. During his first season in orange, McCoy totaled 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He was a consistent piece for the team appearing in 12 of 13 games. Now, McCoy will be looked at as possibly the top pass catcher on the team. The physical and large receiver should see an increase in production that could put him on the map nationally and raise his draft stock.

DE - Tyler Baron

Tennessee is known for its offense instead of its defense. However, Byron Young still managed to earn a third-round selection in the recent draft. Next year, fellow edge rusher Tyler Baron will look to find some of the same success. The Knoxville native has spent three seasons as a Vol while recording 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a junior. Baron possesses a large 6-foot-5 frame but has the agility to move around blockers to rush the quarterback. He will now be asked to produce at a high level for a defense that enjoys blitzing. If Baron can take a step up in his production, he may very well follow in Young's footsteps as a Day Two pick.

WR - Dont'e Thornton