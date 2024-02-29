Lady Vols basketball has just one game remaining inside Food City Center this season. Ahead of Tennessee's matchup with Texas A&M, Senior Night will be held with five players participating. Here's who has the option to return, who doesn't and what Kellie Harper had to say ahead of the event. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OUT OF ELIGIBILITY

Rickea Jackson (Forward, #2)

With the opportunity to enter the WNBA Draft as a likely first-round pick, Rickea Jackson decided she would instead return to Tennessee for one final season. Jackson is now out of eligibility after spending her first three seasons with Mississippi State before transferring to the Lady Vols to round out her career. As a senior, Jackson has risen her draft stock and is now considered one of the top candidates on the board. Despite missing some time due to injury, she is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from range.

Jasmine Powell (Guard, #15)

The only other player out of eligibility is Jasmine Powell. She also came in as a transfer alongside Jackson last season to play her final two years at Tennessee. To begin her career, Powell played for Minnesota. Upon arriving to Knoxville, she had an up-and-down year where she spent time in the starting rotation and off the bench. In her fifth-year granted due to Covid, Powell found her stride. She is averaging 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 39.1% shooting from the field and 25.4% shooting on 3-pointers.

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY

Tamari Key (Center, #20)

Three players have one more year of eligibility including Tamari Key. The center missed most of the 2022-23 season due to blood clots which granted her a redshirt season. Now, she will have her Covid year to take advantage of if she chooses to. In her return to the team, she faced a period of readjustment before re-entering the starting lineup. She is averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game but has emerged as a consistent option down the stretch. Due to a phenomenal career, Key sits as the program leader in career blocked shots at Tennessee. She reached the mark in her junior year surpassing Candace Parker.

Jewel Spear (Guard, #0)

A newcomer who will have the option to return for one final year is Jewel Spear. She began her career at Wake Forest before entering the portal and joining the Lady Vols. In her lone season in Knoxville, Spear has produced 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while starting in each of her 26 appearances. Spear has previously made it known that her goal is to play in the WNBA. She'll have to decide if she wants to give it a shot now, or attempt to raise her stock with one more collegiate season.

Tess Darby (Guard/Forward, #21)

The final participant who will have the option to return for a final year is Tess Darby. The guard/forward has spent all four of her seasons with the Lady Vols while primarily being used as a spot-up shooter. Darby is averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 33% shooting on 3-pointers. Her season-high is 18 points against Liberty where she knocked down six shots from range. Darby's younger sister, Edie Darby, is also on the roster with multiple years of eligibility. This could play a factor in the senior's decision.

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY, NOT PARTICIPATING

Destinee Wells (Guard, #10)

Destinee Wells came into the season with two years of eligibility but went down with an injury after just 10 games. She started in four of the matches while posting 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game. Due to the low number of games played, Tennessee will look to have Wells receive a medical redshirt to ensure this season doesn't count toward her remaining eligibility. This would keep her two years intact beginning next season. Wells will not partake in Senior Night festivities as it appears she currently plans to return in the 2024-25 season.

WHAT KELLIE HARPER SAID