Who is Jenna Burdette, filling in for Lady Vols' Kim Caldwell after birth

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell confers with assistant coach Jenna Burdette during Tennessee's game against Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Burdette has been Caldwell's assistant at every stop, starting at Glenville State in 2018. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell taking time away from the team due to the birth of her first child, there will be a new coach in charge of the team for the duration of her leave. The acting head coach will be assistant Jenna Burdette. Here's what you need to know about her. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Burdette is in her first year with Tennessee but not her first alongside Caldwell. She was an assistant coach with Caldwell at Division II Glenville State from 2018-20. In that span, the Pioneers went 56-8, including a 40-4 record in conference play. In the three years, the duo won two Mountain East Conference regular season titles, three MEC Tournament titles and made three NCAA Tournament appearances. For the 2020-21 season, Burdette stepped away from her role at Glenville State. She took the job as director of basketball operations at Northern Kentucky for one season. Then, she went to Marshall beginning in the 2021-22 campaign. Burdette was still an assistant with the Thundering Herd heading into the 2022-23 season when Caldwell was hired to be head coach. She retained Burdette as the pair reunited at the Division I level. In the lone season at Marshall, Caldwell and Burdette led the team to a 26-7 overall and 17-1 conference record as they went on to win the Sun Belt regular season and tournament championships. This gave them a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After this year, Caldwell was hired by the Lady Vols where she brought Burdette and Angel Rizor with her as assistant coaches. As a player, Burdette spent 2014-18 with Dayton. She earned a degree in exercise science while appearing in 120 games. She averaged 11.2 points per game and was the 25th player in program history to hit the 1,000-point mark. She was a two-time All-A-10 player including a first team nod as a senior. That final year, she averaged 16.2 points and 3.9 assists per game while hitting on 44.5% of her 3-point attempts.

Dayton's Jenna Burdette (14) shoots over the defense of Tennessee's Jaime Nared (31) in the first half of a first-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)