Why Guarantano credits Peyton Manning for some of his offseason development
HOOVER, Ala. — Even Tennessee’s starting quarterback, a former blue-chip recruit and the face of Jeremy Pruitt’s rebuild on Rocky Top, is in awe whenever he has a conversation with the legend that is Peyton Manning.
“Honestly, just every single time I talked to him, I’m kind of like starstruck,” Vols junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
“But me and him actually have a very good relationship. Peyton has really helped me out a lot. ... He has been a real blessing to me."
It’s a rite of passage for Vol quarterbacks to shake hands and meet the man nicknamed The Sheriff, but in the last year, Guarantano has made sure to use Tennessee’s most idolized alum as a valuable resource. The two struck up a relationship back in 2017 when Guarantano first arrived on campus, but over time, casual encounters have become quarterback cram sessions — 10-15 minute phone calls a couple times a month.
“Peyton has really helped me out a lot, and when I get around him, I get to ask him more questions, and I feel comfortable enough with him to do that,” Guarantano said.
“He’s always harped on being prepared, being in the film room. After last season, that’s one thing he wanted to see from me.”
It’s crystal clear this is Guarantano’s team now, but in 2018, the New Jersey native’s footing on Rocky Top was on shaky ground. He was thrust into action too soon in 2017 and then Pruitt brought in Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst to compete for the job last summer. The adjustment to another OC — his third in three seasons — proved difficult, as Guarantano started all 12 games but finished just eight due to injuries. He was battered and bruised behind a bad offensive line, finishing the year with only 12 touchdowns and a 62.1 completion percentage.
Still, the now 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback displayed enough promise and tools — namely his play action accuracy, quick game and mental toughness — that some slight improvements could put Guarantano in the same class as top quarterbacks in the SEC.
The Vols hired veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, and in February, Guarantano received the vote of confidence he was seeking from Pruitt and went right back to work.
Manning suggested Guarantano study all his situational throws.
The touchdowns, the interceptions, sacks and red zone attempts. The Hall of Fame quarterback wanted Guarantanto to not simply examine the results of each throw, but to really look at his footwork and decision-making on each play.
“Conceptually, like what I should have though pre-snap with protections. If there was something that could have been done,” Guarantano further explained.
A dream come true, and a wonderful experience the past few days. Life is amazing. pic.twitter.com/IvxJ0Wlbhd— Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) June 24, 2018
In the last week of June, Guarantano had the opportunity to illustrate how all those 90-minute summer film sessions were already paying dividends. He attended the Manning Passing Academy and competed alongside some of the best gunslingers currently in college football. Guarantano more than held his own, and also used the week to soak up everything he could from Peyton, Eli, Archie and Cooper.
What they ate. How they lived. Their preparation.
“I went into this offseason with a lot of skepticism of what didn’t work and what did work (last year),” Guarantano said.
“I checked the film. I checked the practice sessions from last year. I checked on throwing motions, footwork, all those types of things. I think I studied myself very well, and I think I was able to fix some things that I saw in the past that I didn’t like as much.”
Tennessee still has plenty of question marks entering the 2019 season, but quarterback is no longer among them. Pruitt stated emphatically Tuesday, “I believe in Jarrett,” and Guarantano himself displayed a more reserved confidence and maturity.
He recalled the first time he ever met Manning, when he had just arrived on campus as a wide-eyed early enrollee. He went over to introduce himself before Manning stopped him and said, “Hey, I know all about you.”
Guarantanto paused and chuckled before responding, “Me, too.”
If Guarantano becomes the breakout quarterback so many expect this season, Manning won’t be the only one who knows all about Tennessee’s starting quarterback anymore. He’ll also have had a hand in making everyone aware of what No. 2 is capable of.