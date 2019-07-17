HOOVER, Ala. — Even Tennessee’s starting quarterback, a former blue-chip recruit and the face of Jeremy Pruitt’s rebuild on Rocky Top, is in awe whenever he has a conversation with the legend that is Peyton Manning.

“Honestly, just every single time I talked to him, I’m kind of like starstruck,” Vols junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

“But me and him actually have a very good relationship. Peyton has really helped me out a lot. ... He has been a real blessing to me."

It’s a rite of passage for Vol quarterbacks to shake hands and meet the man nicknamed The Sheriff, but in the last year, Guarantano has made sure to use Tennessee’s most idolized alum as a valuable resource. The two struck up a relationship back in 2017 when Guarantano first arrived on campus, but over time, casual encounters have become quarterback cram sessions — 10-15 minute phone calls a couple times a month.

“Peyton has really helped me out a lot, and when I get around him, I get to ask him more questions, and I feel comfortable enough with him to do that,” Guarantano said.

“He’s always harped on being prepared, being in the film room. After last season, that’s one thing he wanted to see from me.”

It’s crystal clear this is Guarantano’s team now, but in 2018, the New Jersey native’s footing on Rocky Top was on shaky ground. He was thrust into action too soon in 2017 and then Pruitt brought in Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst to compete for the job last summer. The adjustment to another OC — his third in three seasons — proved difficult, as Guarantano started all 12 games but finished just eight due to injuries. He was battered and bruised behind a bad offensive line, finishing the year with only 12 touchdowns and a 62.1 completion percentage.

Still, the now 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback displayed enough promise and tools — namely his play action accuracy, quick game and mental toughness — that some slight improvements could put Guarantano in the same class as top quarterbacks in the SEC.

The Vols hired veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, and in February, Guarantano received the vote of confidence he was seeking from Pruitt and went right back to work.

Manning suggested Guarantano study all his situational throws.

The touchdowns, the interceptions, sacks and red zone attempts. The Hall of Fame quarterback wanted Guarantanto to not simply examine the results of each throw, but to really look at his footwork and decision-making on each play.

“Conceptually, like what I should have though pre-snap with protections. If there was something that could have been done,” Guarantano further explained.