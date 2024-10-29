Why Kelsey Pope thinks it's 'only a matter of time' for Vols' receivers

in other news
WATCH: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, players preview Kentucky
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and players preview the Vols' game against Kentucky.
Tennessee football announces it will wear black jerseys against Kentucky
Tennessee football will wear black jerseys against Kentucky the weekend after Halloween.
Everything Rick Barnes said after Vols' exhibition loss to Indiana
Here is what the Tennessee men's basketball head coach had to say about the Vols' exhibition game defeat Sunday.
Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana
Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition
Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.
