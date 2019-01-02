SAN ANTONIO — From the outside, it’s easy to look at Tennessee and see turmoil.

The Vols lost six games in 2018 by at least 25 points. They haven’t made a bowl game in three years and still don’t have an offensive coordinator.

And yet, Quavaris Crouch is unfazed about the future on Rocky Top. Actually, he's excited about it.

A man of deep faith, the Charlotte native has long held a different viewpoint of Tennessee and a final trip to Rocky Top just before the Early Signing Period confirmed what the All-American Bowl standout had felt for months.

“You have to be able to believe in what you can’t see,” Crouch’s mentor and former high school coach Sam Griner told VolQuest.

“There’s no proof in it right now that Tennessee is going to be good. You have to believe in it. It’s a feeling you have to have. That’s what he saw in that last visit. That belief became a reality.

“This is where I want to be.”

Tennessee capped off the Early Signing Period with 237 pounds of fireworks, as the nation’s top two-way athlete signed with the Vols over Clemson and Michigan. It was a massive recruiting victory for head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was able to convince a prospect once ranked No. 1 overall in the country to help spearheaded Tennessee’s turnaround instead of going to a pair of well-established programs.

“Quavaris is a winner,” Pruitt said.

“He is a leader. He is a guy that can play all four linebacker positions. He is a guy that can help change the program.”

Such expectations may scare some prospects. Not Crouch, though.

Four years ago, Crouch was a 200-pound freshman at Harding University in Charlotte. He played running back and linebacker on a team that went 0-12. The next year they won just five games. But in 2017, Crouch and Griner led Harding to the 4A State Championship, as the 4-star standout rushed for more than 3,000 yards and had 14 sacks on defense.

Now, he's ready to make that climb again on Rocky Top.

“I see a lot of opportunity coming to Tennessee being a part of that rebuilding class,” Crouch told VolQuest.

“I’ve rebuilt before, so I’m not scared to go to a program that’s not up there yet. I played at Harding, man. My freshman year we won no games at all. My sophomore year we went to the playoffs and lost. My junior year, we won the whole thing. So I know how to rebuild and change a program.”