Why Tayven Jackson was the quarterback of Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class

The ability to push the ball down the field, make quick decisions and create plays with their legs are the three main traits Josh Heupel and his offensive coaching staff looks for in a quarterback.

Tayven Jackson possesses all three of those traits and that’s why he’s the quarterback of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class.

“Two-time state champion first of all,” Heupel told the media when asked about Jackson on Thursday. “Comes from an elite program. Understands the work habits that you have to have on a daily basis to go achieve something individually and collectively as a team. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be as a quarterback.”

At 6-foot-5, 195-pounds, Jackson is ranked the No. 114 overall player in the country according to Rivals. The Center Grove High School product out of Greenwood, Indiana is ranked as the No. 7 overall quarterback and the No. 4 player in the state.

“Long frame, going to continue to build that out,” Heupel said. “Has the ability to use his feet, both in the pocket, out of the pocket, to make plays down the field as a passer. Has the ability to use his feet as a weapon as well.

“I think that’s only going to continue to increase as he gains confidence in his body. Very compact, tight delivery. As he understands and learns some fundamental things, I think he’s going to have a chance to spread the ball sideline to sideline and vertically down the field.”

Jackson just isn’t a football player. He’s also an elite high school golfer and basketball player. Heupel’s excited to see some of those skills from the golf course and basketball court translate to the gridiron.

Tennessee’s first-year head coach is particularly excited to see how Jackson’s basketball traits translate. Space is critical on the basketball floor. As critical as spacing is in Heupel’s offense.

“Watched some of his basketball tape,” Heupel explained. “Has great spatial awareness, which is something I think is important and correlates over to playing the quarterback position is you understand bodies in motion and understand windows. Really excited about him.”

Jackson committed to the Vols back on April 28 and never wavered. Tennessee’s newest gunslinger consistently visited Knoxville throughout the summer and fall. He didn’t visit other schools, rather choosing to show up in Knoxville and help the Vols recruit.

The help from Tennessee’s crown jewel of the class led to the signing of four promising wide receiver prospects. With the receiver room in a state of flux going into 2022, the Vols signed four-star Kaleb Webb, four-star Cameron Miller, three-star Squirrel White and three-star Chas Nimrod.

“Kaleb (Webb) and Chas (Nimrod), feel like we’re adding length, speed out on the outside,” Heupel said. “Just our roster, felt like that was something that we had to add in this recruiting class, add some depth at that position, young men that will be here mid-year and have a chance to go through spring ball with us. I think that’s going to be hugely beneficial to them as we head into the ‘22 season.”

Though he’s not one of the four-stars, White may be the receiver with the most upside.

“Squirrel inside, just electric with his ability to run past you,” Heupel said. “Got real, real long speed. Uniquely has the ability to have that type of speed, to be really loose in his hips, can play on edges and I think he’s going to be a dynamic playmaker inside the middle of the football field.”

Jackson feels like the forgotten signee in a Tennessee recruiting class that surged into the top 15 with a strong finish during the early signing period. It’s because he was one of the first to commit to Heupel, but that doesn’t negate his importance.

The quarterback in a recruiting class will always be the crown jewel. Especially when you’re looking to turn around a program. With the addition of Jackson and four encouraging receivers, an already promising Heupel offense has even brighter days ahead.