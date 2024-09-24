Why Tennessee defense was 'still mad' about late Oklahoma touchdown

The clock had ticked inside of eight and a half minutes when Michael Hawkins Jr. rolled to his right last Saturday night in Norman.

The Oklahoma backup quarterback, thrust into action to try and ignite some kind of spark against Tennessee's suffocating defense, had just had a touchdown ruled short of the goal line after review. Now he was trying for another on second-and-goal.

Hawkins passed to Jovante Barnes, who just beat Arion Carter across the goal line to score. It was the first touchdown that the Vols had allowed in 20 quarters. Oklahoma scored another about seven minutes later, though both hardly mattered.

Tennessee won in a game that was more dominant than the final score of 25-15 indicated at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to spoil Oklahoma's SEC opener and provide its head coach, Josh Heupel with a triumphant return to the place he won a national title as a quarterback 24 years ago.

There was plenty to celebrate. Especially another defensive effort that rendered the Sooners' offense ineffective, holding them to just 36 yards rushing while forcing three turnovers.

Joshua Josephs, though wasn't as pleased.

Josephs, one of several players that Tennessee now boasts on its defensive line, was key in keeping Oklahoma out of the end zone earlier in the game, knocking a ball loose from Sooners' quarterback Jackson Arnold and recovering it inside the 5-yard line.

"We were mad. We were livid, man," Josephs said. "Like, we did not want that (Oklahoma touchdown) to happen."

Tennessee wasn't going to go an entire season without giving up a touchdown. That hasn't been done by a Vols team or any team since Robert Neyland's teams held opponents scoreless for 60 quarters between the 1938 and 1939 seasons--a record unlikely to ever be broken, let alone matched.

The fact that Tennessee players can come away from an SEC road game that they won by 10 points with any kind of disappointment speaks to the identity transformation the Vols have had over the last year.

In two games against ranked teams already this season, Tennessee's offense hasn't been necessarily crisp at times, yet the Vols won both by multiple scores because of their defense.

On a night where Oklahoma's game plane was to seemingly get Tennessee to play an ugly game, the Vols answered because they could. They're equipped to win those kinds of games now.

"You look at the steps that our defense has taken," Head coach Josh Heupel said. "Your team forms its own identity each year and it’s my responsibility to put them in a position to play a complete game together, find the best way to win. And tonight, that’s how the game unfolded."

Tennessee has found its identity. And it's not just the one that can put up record-breaking numbers and points on offense. It's now one that can be dragged into a knock-down-drag-out and come out on top.

The Vols were expected to improve defensively. They returned a veteran-laden defensive line and a now-healthy linebacking corps. The secondary, which has been the team's biggest question mark for the last four years, has exceeded expectations four games in.

Tennessee is first nationally in total defense, allowing just 176.0 yards per game. It ranks second in rushing defense and third down defense, holding teams to 176.0 rushing yards and 17% on third down conversions, respectively.

The success this early in the season may have come as a surprise outside of the program. Inside of it, though, it's going as expected. It can also get better.

"We feel like with our preparation, the way we practice day in and day out, the way we go out and compete, this is just a result of that," linebacker Arion Carter said. "There are a lot of things that we need to clean up and continue to do to get better, but we're headed in the right direction."