Ty Chandler loves roaming the Tennessee countryside on 4-wheelers or horseback, but if the Vols are going to make a bowl game in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season they need to ride their sophomore stud from Nashville the last six games of the year.

Throughout training camp, Pruitt refused to even say Chandler’s name when asked about Tennessee’s tailback situation, but through six games, it’s clear that the 5-foot-11, 195-pound speedster is the best playmaker on the roster.

Period.

In three of the last four games, Chandler has led Tennessee in all-purpose yards, especially threatening opponents as a receiver out of the backfield in the last two weeks against SEC foes.

Amazingly, the sophomore was never targeted in the first four games of the season, but against Georgia and Auburn, Chandler has 9 catches on 9 targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He’s embarrassed linebackers and safeties alike, using his crazy 21-22 mph GPS speed to fly past defenders.

“The coaches are seeing what I can do,” he said Tuesday.

Finally.

While Jarrett Guarantano and Tennessee’s wideouts combined for some ridiculous numbers on third down against Auburn, the path to a sustainable offense the rest of the season starts and ends with No. 8.

Chandler received a season-high 19 carries in the loss to Florida, but in the last two games, Tennessee has found smarter ways to use its versatile tailback. Chandler can run between the tackles, sure, but the Vols have also incorporated his talents as a receiver out of the backfield, creating mismatches vs. linebackers out wide or in motion as a jet speed option.

In essence, he’s being used a lot like the guy he wants to emulate.

“AK (Alvin Kamara) is one of my favorite players,” Chandler said of the former Tennessee tailback.

“He’s got some outstanding stats catching the ball. … Me just being more incorporated in the offense, (I’m) just showing what I can do.”

Yards won’t come easy Saturday against No. 1 Alabama, but for the remainder of the season, Tennessee needs to continue to mine creative ways to get Chandler the football. He’s a threat in the screen game or on arrow routes out of the backfield. He can also be used as a decoy, though, opening up options for other players.

When the Vols exploded to empty against Georgia, Chandler’s simple motion action opened up an easy touchdown for Josh Palmer. In the win over Auburn, Tennessee did the same thing, only the Tigers lined up a linebacker 1-on-1 against Chandler, and the sophomore promptly roasted for a huge gain that was ultimately wiped off the board due to a penalty.

Meanwhile, although the Vols have struggled to consistently run the football, it's clear that's what they want to do and Chandler is still the team's best option there, too.

Despite missing the ETSU game with a concussion, Chandler still leads Tennessee in rushing with 297 yards. He has 20 fewer carries than Tim Jordan but 14 more yards. His 81-yard touchdown against UTEP is the longest scamper in more than 12 years by a Vol.

Chandler isn't a finesse back or a change-of-pace player. He’s close to a 200-pound playmaker. And if the Vols want to get three more wins to reach the postseason in Pruitt's first year on Rocky Top, they need to give Chandler as many touches as possible over the next six weeks.

“I hope so,” Chandler said, smiling, when asked if the staff finally has confidence in him.