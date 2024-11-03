Why Vols' Dylan Sampson will 'cherish' record-breaking touchdown

Dylan Sampson didn't know where he was at.

The Tennessee running back, steering headfirst into a white and blue-shirted mass of humanity late in the fourth quarter Saturday night, wasn't sure how close he was to the end zone, but hadn't heard a whistle, so he kept driving his legs. Then he felt a push.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Sampson, on the doorstep of breaking a program record that had stood for 95 years, needed just a few more yards. His teammates pushed him there.

He initially met Kentucky linebacker Noah Matthews at the line of scrimmage. Then Kristian Story ran in to help. A few more Wildcats defenders joined in, but Sampson started plowing forward, the hands of the whole of the Vols' offensive line, tight end Miles Kitselman and wide receiver Bru McCoy on him. Even quarterback Nico Iamaleava rushed in to help with the final push.

Sampson fell to the turf, now several yards into the end zone. He landed the final blow in Tennessee's 28-18 victory at Neyland Stadium and landed atop the program record books, becoming the record-holder for single-season touchdowns runs with 19, one more than Gene McEver rushed for when he set the record in 1929.

"I was surprised they didn't blow the whistle," Sampson quipped.

For Sampson, it was how he scored that might have meant more than the touchdown itself. It was a complete team effort and an encapsulation of the program's culture: Sampson, the vocal leader who has carried a sometimes-stagnant offense to three-straight come-from-behind wins was now being carried by his teammates.

"That meant a lot to me," Sampson said. "I'm going to cherish that play forever because my teammates wanted me to get that as much, probably even more than I did...That just shows the brotherhood we have and how much we want each other to succeed."