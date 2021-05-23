Wild Wild West: Heupel & Vols engulfed in a flurry of offseason moves

The college football offseason can be characterized as the Wild, Wild West.

With the addition of the transfer portal, the one-time transfer rule passed by the NCAA, the COVID-instilled additional year of eligibility and the Southeastern Conference likely waiving the intraconference transfer blockade – things have never been more hectic for college football coaches around the country.

Roster management is at an all-time high as players are coming and going at a rapid pace. Tennessee has been affected by this maybe more than any team in the country and new head coach Josh Heupel has been forced to adapt to the circumstances.

Coming off a 3-7 season in 2020 that coincided with an internal investigation ousting the incumbent coaching staff, many Vols looked elsewhere. Things complicated the process when the coaching transition proceeded the early National Signing Period – resulting in a couple of signees requesting their release.

Numbers were bare in spring due to the circumstances, coupled with injuries to several who stayed in Knoxville. Heupel and staff needed help in the immediate with an eye on the future as well.

In comes in Hendon Hooker, who was actually signed by Jeremy Pruitt. The former Virginia Tech Hokie will have an opportunity to earn the starting quarterback job in fall camp. He’ll have to compete, however, with transfer Joe Milton who started five games at Michigan as a junior.

Harrison Bailey will have a say in the conversation, while Brian Maurer and signee Kaidon Salter are also on the roster with former Vol signal-callers Jarrett Guarantano, J.T. Shroutt and Kasim Hill all out of town.

More pressing offensive casualties this offseason came with running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Wanya Morris taking their talents to Norman, Oklahoma, along with defensive back Key Lawrence. Running back Ty Chandler is joining a top-10 team in Chapel Hill while Jahmir Johnson is set to play a big role for Texas A&M this fall on the offensive line.