Wilkin Formby breaks down Elarbee, Vols weekend visit

Tennessee welcomed four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby back to campus over the weekend as the relationship between the two sides continues to grow. The 2023 prospect has shot up the big board for the Vols and it was imperative to get him back to campus for a practice. “It was great being there. It was great to see them – as far as them practicing,” Formby told Volquest. “It was good to see how the coaches were coaching and how they are involved with the players. They are all about family there and that’s great.” The 6-foot-8, 300 pounder arrived Friday afternoon and immediately began to see what Tennessee was all about.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IFRlbm5lc3NlZSB0aGlzIHdlZWtl bmQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZvbHM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWb2xzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JXcmlnaHRSaXZhbHM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJXcmlnaHRSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmVsb2NpdHlfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFZlbG9jaXR5X0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFk YW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hIb2RnZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSG9kZ2VzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoam9zaGhldXBl bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlbGFyYmVlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZWxhcmJlZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaWNvX2lhbWFsZWF2YTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QG5pY29faWFtYWxlYXZhODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0wxRVk5Vnd6WXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MMUVZOVZ3ell3PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpbGtpbiBGb3JtYnkgKEB3aWxraW5mb3JtYnkpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lsa2luZm9ybWJ5L3N0YXR1cy8x NTEzMTk3ODY4ODE5MDkxNDYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“As soon as I go there, I went up in the coaches’ offices and watched film with coach [Glen] Elarbee,” the tackle said. “He had a whole section of just my film that we broke down. He was comparing some of the stuff that I do well to some of the stuff his players do. That part really stood out.” Prior to the spring scrimmage, Formby toured the facilities. It was the second time he’s been on campus but Saturday was the first time he was able to truly look around. Previously, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native was in for the Ole Miss game in October. “I thought it was all good stuff and they’re renovating too, which is crazy,” the prospect said. “It was still very nice.” Following the tours, Formby sat in on position meetings and then the Vols took to the practice field. “It was good to see what they are about up-close. I was looking to take something from their game and to add it to mine,” the Northridge standout said. “Seeing that quickness and power they have is exciting. The ability to play at such a high tempo is impressive.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoQUxMLVJDUyBURUFN8J+aqDxicj48YnI+Rm91ci1zdGFyIFdp bGtpbiAoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lsa2luZm9y bWJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3aWxraW5mb3JtYnk8L2E+ICkg Rm9ybWJ5IGlzIGEgc3RhbmRvdXQgbGVmdCB0YWNrbGUgd2hvIGlzIHNvIGJp ZyBhbmQgc3Ryb25nIHRoYXQgdGhlIGVudGlyZSBTRUMsIGFtb25nIG90aGVy IHByb2dyYW1zLCBhcmUgbm93IHB1cnN1aW5nIGhpbS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IGhhcyBvdXIgQWxsLSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NhbXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJpdmFsc0NhbXA8L2E+IHRlYW0gc28gZmFyOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vcXQwQzJtODhiQSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3F0MEMybTg4YkE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pQmVFT2paTFloIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vaUJlRU9qWkxZaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBS aXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTEzNjU3MTQ0MTI1NjI0MzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=