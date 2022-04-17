Wilkin Formby breaks down Elarbee, Vols weekend visit
Tennessee welcomed four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby back to campus over the weekend as the relationship between the two sides continues to grow. The 2023 prospect has shot up the big board for the Vols and it was imperative to get him back to campus for a practice.
“It was great being there. It was great to see them – as far as them practicing,” Formby told Volquest. “It was good to see how the coaches were coaching and how they are involved with the players. They are all about family there and that’s great.”
The 6-foot-8, 300 pounder arrived Friday afternoon and immediately began to see what Tennessee was all about.
“As soon as I go there, I went up in the coaches’ offices and watched film with coach [Glen] Elarbee,” the tackle said. “He had a whole section of just my film that we broke down. He was comparing some of the stuff that I do well to some of the stuff his players do. That part really stood out.”
Prior to the spring scrimmage, Formby toured the facilities. It was the second time he’s been on campus but Saturday was the first time he was able to truly look around. Previously, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native was in for the Ole Miss game in October.
“I thought it was all good stuff and they’re renovating too, which is crazy,” the prospect said. “It was still very nice.”
Following the tours, Formby sat in on position meetings and then the Vols took to the practice field.
“It was good to see what they are about up-close. I was looking to take something from their game and to add it to mine,” the Northridge standout said. “Seeing that quickness and power they have is exciting. The ability to play at such a high tempo is impressive.”
And then after the 90-minute workout, the four-star was able to get some more time with the coaching staff – in the film room.
“After the scrimmage, I went and broke down film with coach Elarbee and coach [Alex] Golesh. They were quizzing me up on some things that they do,” the prospect said. “We broke down the first drive of the scrimmage film and then we broke down the playbook, because I had some questions. I wanted to know how It compared to an NFL playbook, because I think that’s important.
“Just in the first drive, which I think was 16 plays, I was able to see the different NFL schemes that they run.”
Formby boasts just over 32 offers at the moment and plans to be at Auburn’s spring game coming up. The offensive tackle could also be in attendance for Alabama’s spring game, but he’s already made spring stops at Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Auburn and now Tennessee.
The plan is to cut the offer list down following his high school spring practice window and then begin scheduling the summer visits.
Formby owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8 and is considered the 33rd player at his position and the 22nd player in Alabama for the 2023 class.