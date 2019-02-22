Sammamish, Washington running back Sam Adams has a name most football fans are very familiar with. The son of former NFL defensive tackle Sam Adams, the younger Adams is an explosive athlete who showcases plenty of skills as a running back.

"He has been through the process so he and my brother are helping every step of the way," Adams said. "They are explaining and making me feel comfortable through the process."

Adams has 40 offers and counting. He will have his pick of just about any school in America and that's a blessing to him. He's also trying to find a way to focus in on a group of schools so he doesn't become overwhelmed by it all.

'Schools that really want me reach out all the time," Adams said. "That makes it pretty easy to see who really wants me. Some schools don't even reach out anymore. Schools that I've visited and not visited help and then relationships I'm building with the coaching staff.

Adams recently made a trip east and visited both Georgia and Clemson. Instead of swinging up to Tennessee for a quick visit, the Vols want him back on Rocky Top for an extended stay to give them a strong look. Adams points out that tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer makes him feel like a top priority for the Vols.

"Coach Niedermeyer is my connection to Tennessee," Adams said. "His interest shows me they want me because he recruits me hard. I've never been there. I'm learning more about Tennessee. I'm planning on getting out to Tennessee here soon. Coach Niedermeyer shares facts about Tennessee."

One of the best recruiters in the country, Niedermeyer does it with a big personality and ability to communicate with today's prospects.

"To me he is really funny and outgoing," Adams said. "I'm really comfortable with him. That's something that I really like. He tells me I'm a dynamic player that can play on both sides of the ball. They want me as a running back though."