Will Albright is an East Tennessee guy.

The former Greeneville Green Devil knew where he wanted to be and didn’t waste any time along the way.

“It really wasn’t a hard decision at all. I grew up here and there really weren’t any colleges that rivaled Tennessee in my mind,” the 2020 Vol signee said of his recruitment. “Even if they did, the coaching staff here trumped them all. It was the best move for me.”

Tennessee’s new long snapper committed to Jeremy Pruitt’s staff in the spring of 2018 prior to his junior campaign for the reigning state champions. Albright had four offers at the time – with plenty of interest from other programs in the time that followed – but knew where he was going to end up.

“I honestly had no problem committing early. I wasn’t much on traveling around for visits at other schools,” the specialist said. “I’m just anxious right now and ready to join my teammates and get to work.”

A two-star by Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound snapper was an athlete in high school.

Aside from handling the short and long snapping duties on special teams, Albright was a standout wide receiver and played outside linebacker on defense. He played a major role in Greeneville’s state championship seasons in 2017 and 2018.

“Coach Pruitt said he wasn’t looking for a long snapper – he was looking for a football player who could snap,” Albright told Volquest. “He liked how well I snapped the football, obviously you have to have one, but he also liked my athleticism.”

The in-state product will have an opportunity to see the field early if things go well over the summer. Tennessee said goodbye to former starters Riley Lovingood and Jesse Medford each of the past two off seasons and only have one long snapper returning for the fall.