Will Albright readies for dream school journey
Will Albright is an East Tennessee guy.
The former Greeneville Green Devil knew where he wanted to be and didn’t waste any time along the way.
“It really wasn’t a hard decision at all. I grew up here and there really weren’t any colleges that rivaled Tennessee in my mind,” the 2020 Vol signee said of his recruitment. “Even if they did, the coaching staff here trumped them all. It was the best move for me.”
Tennessee’s new long snapper committed to Jeremy Pruitt’s staff in the spring of 2018 prior to his junior campaign for the reigning state champions. Albright had four offers at the time – with plenty of interest from other programs in the time that followed – but knew where he was going to end up.
“I honestly had no problem committing early. I wasn’t much on traveling around for visits at other schools,” the specialist said. “I’m just anxious right now and ready to join my teammates and get to work.”
A two-star by Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound snapper was an athlete in high school.
Aside from handling the short and long snapping duties on special teams, Albright was a standout wide receiver and played outside linebacker on defense. He played a major role in Greeneville’s state championship seasons in 2017 and 2018.
“Coach Pruitt said he wasn’t looking for a long snapper – he was looking for a football player who could snap,” Albright told Volquest. “He liked how well I snapped the football, obviously you have to have one, but he also liked my athleticism.”
The in-state product will have an opportunity to see the field early if things go well over the summer. Tennessee said goodbye to former starters Riley Lovingood and Jesse Medford each of the past two off seasons and only have one long snapper returning for the fall.
“I’ll definitely have the benefit of the doubt coming in, because I’m on scholarship, but nothing will be given to me. I’m going to have to earn the position,” Albright said of playing right away. “I understand I’ll have to win the job. The opportunity is right in front of me, but I’ll have to work for it.”
Sophomore Matthew Salansky was the lone snapper on Tennessee’s spring practice roster. Albright and a 2020 preferred walk-on will join the mix as UT’s options for the fall.
“I’ve worked with both Jesse Medford and Riley Lovingood the past few years and I’ve learned so much,” Albright reflected. “I saw how they both went about their business and tried to take a little from each and model it towards my game.”
The Greeneville, Tenn. native is one of 10 in-state signees the Vols reeled in for the Class of 2020. Fellow Volunteer natives Keyshawn Lawrence and Omari Thomas, along with quarterback Harrison Bailey, joined Albright this past January in San Antonio, TX. for the Adidas All-American Game.
Though Albright enjoyed scoring touchdowns and making tackles, the soon-to-be Vol understood snapping was his best chance to play for his dream school. With a strong work ethic and opportunity to see the field early, the specialist is excited for the journey ahead.
“I would go to camps as an athlete and make some plays. But there were a lot of athletes and a lot of receivers making plays. I figured out early on that long snapping was a higher ceiling for me,” Albright said. “It was always the goal to go somewhere big like Tennessee and play in front of a lot of fans.
“I’m ready to get after it.”
Albright plans to move into campus dorms on Saturday before starting summer workouts Monday morning.
Q & A with Tennessee 2020 signee Will Albright
What’s on the playlist? “I’m a big country music guy. My go-to’s are Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Old Dominion. I listen to rap in the weight room, but I never have the aux cord. So, I really don’t know any of the artists.”
Favorite football memory? “Before every season, we always have this thing called Devil Camp where we stay at the school for about four nights. Going into my sophomore year, the first night we stayed we had this insane workout. Strobe lights, smoke, anything you could think of. It was insane. I PR’d on my squat that night. It was so much fun and definitely the coolest workout I’ve ever been a part of.”
Fav pro team? “I don’t really have one. I’m a college football guy. I rooted for the Titans this past season because they are the state team. I like rooting for Alvin Kamara, Morgan Cox and Patrick Mahomes.”
Go-to pregame meal? “Fettuccine alfredo. That’s what they fed us at Greeneville.”
Planned major at Tennessee? “Finance.”