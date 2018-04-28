Charlotte, North Carolina defensive back Tyus Fields had been wanting to see Tennessee for the last few months. He finally made it in last weekend for the Orange and White game, but was Tennessee what he was hoping it would be?

"I felt a lot of love at Tennessee," Fields said about the experience on Rocky Top. "I spent a good amount of time with the coaches and it was just a family environment over there."

The pitch to any defensive back that Tennessee recruits is rather simple. The Vols need playmakers on the backend of the defense and Fields could see that last Saturday.

"Absolutely," Fields said. "But as the season continues and practice continues they are going to get better. They do need help in the secondary and that's appealing about Tennessee.

"They told me that I'm a really physical and instinctive player on the field and they really need me,"

Fields father Mark played in the NFL for several years and his older brother plays at Clemson. While some have him pegged for Death Valley, he is quick to say that isn't necessarily the case. In fact, Tennessee has done a nice job of recruiting him the last few months.

"Tennessee is absolutely one of my top options," Fields said. "I'm going to take an official to Tennessee. Coach Pruitt is bringing a lot to the program. I know Marquill Osborne and he told me that it's a really good place and that coach Pruitt is really doing things to change it."



