Outside of the Transfer Portal, “scheduling wars” has dominated the college football offseason.

In the age of dwindling attendance and the budding likelihood of an expanded playoff, powerhouse programs are jumping at the opportunity to schedule future marquee home-and-home series to both attract fans and beef up their SOS. Georgia has been particularly ambitious in trying to slate three Power 5 games a year in the future, but Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson and UCLA, among others, haven’t been shy about scheduling big, too.

Even Florida, which for decades viewed any road game west of the Mississippi River like how the Dothraki originally refused to cross the Narrow Sea, has recently added trips to Colorado and Texas on its future schedule.

So the questions begs, will Tennessee join the aggressive scheduling fray?

First, the Vols haven’t been scared to play big non-conference games in the past. During Phillip Fulmer’s heyday, Tennessee made famed trips to Miami, Notre Dame, UCLA and Cal. In recent years, the Vols had series with Oklahoma and Oregon.

But Tennessee hasn’t played more than a single non-conference Power 5 team in the regular season since 1997. That’s probably not going to cut it if the program truly wants to return to its old status as a championship contender.

This may seem like a cart before the horse deal — the Vols obviously need to start winning some games soon — but most of these marquee matchups are scheduled years in advance.

Tennessee has BYU (2019, 2023), Oklahoma (2020, 2024) and Pitt (2021, 2022) on its future schedules. The Vols also have a home-and-home with Nebraska slated for 2026 and 2027 — 20 years after the original deal for the series was struck.

But take a peak at Tennessee’s future schedules and there’s plenty of opportunities to add another game.

2019 — Georgia State, BYU, Chattanooga and UAB

2020 — Charlotte, at Oklahoma, Troy, Furman

2021 — Bowling Green, Pitt, South Alabama, one open spot



2022 — at Pitt, Ball State, Army, one open spot

2023 — at BYU



2024 — Oklahoma

2026 — at Nebraska

2027 — Nebraska