Nashville offensive lineman William Griffin was one of the biggest athletes to stroll through Tennessee's junior day over the weekend. He made the decision to get back over to Knoxville to spend time with he staff as he gives the orange and white a real hard look.

"It was a fun day as I already knew the campus from being up here when they were recruiting Elijah (Simmons), but it was just fun," Griffin said. "I know all the coaches and I'm on a first name basis with them so it was good spending time around them.Just seeing all my old faces again."

Griffin is one of the in-state talents that Tennessee really covets in the 2021 class. The chance to see those 'old faces' was a big reason why Griffin wanted to get back up before the February dead period begins.

"That was the main focus of today," Griffin said. "Just seeing, if I do some here, who is going to be there for me the next three or four years of my life. Just come up and hang out with everyone."

Griffin sees the program growth under Jeremy Pruitt and that's one of the biggest factors in his interest.

"Its on the up," Griffin said. "People always doubt and I like being the underdog. They have young coaches here and Pruitt is doing a good job of listening to his coaches and his players. Most coaches don't listen to his players, but he does."