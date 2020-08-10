VolQuest - William Griffin-Parker working toward a decision as September 4th looms

Nashville offensive lineman William Griffin-Parker has been winding down his recruitment in what he has called a 'hard' process. He is yet to eliminate anyone, but things sure feel like it's down to Tennessee, Alabama an Florida.

"Most of these schools I've been to, but Florida," Griffin-Parker said. "It's a little awkward to get on the virtual visits and see things. I get on and try to make sure things haven't changed. I've let my mom get on them so she knows the coaches."

Tennessee has always been heavily involved in recruiting the Pearl-Cohn product. He enjoys the staff in Knoxville.

"They have a good group of guys," Griffin-Parker said. "They recruit hard. They call you a lot and they are funny guys. They are all different, but they are all bonded in their own way. They haven't pushed me to hard, but I've got a great relationship with them. I can get on the phone and make small talk with them."

Griffin-Parker is very important to the Vol 2021 class. With just one offensive lineman committed currently, they want to add a big athletic force like Griffin-Parker.

"They make me feel important," Griffin-Parker said. "They want the best in the state to come play in state. They always say it won't look good if the best kid in the state don't come to the home school."