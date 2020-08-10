VolQuest - William Griffin-Parker working toward a decision as September 4th looms

William Griffin-Parker working toward a decision as September 4th looms
Nashville offensive lineman William Griffin-Parker has been winding down his recruitment in what he has called a 'hard' process. He is yet to eliminate anyone, but things sure feel like it's down to Tennessee, Alabama an Florida.
"Most of these schools I've been to, but Florida," Griffin-Parker said. "It's a little awkward to get on the virtual visits and see things. I get on and try to make sure things haven't changed. I've let my mom get on them so she knows the coaches."
Tennessee has always been heavily involved in recruiting the Pearl-Cohn product. He enjoys the staff in Knoxville.
"They have a good group of guys," Griffin-Parker said. "They recruit hard. They call you a lot and they are funny guys. They are all different, but they are all bonded in their own way. They haven't pushed me to hard, but I've got a great relationship with them. I can get on the phone and make small talk with them."
Griffin-Parker is very important to the Vol 2021 class. With just one offensive lineman committed currently, they want to add a big athletic force like Griffin-Parker.
"They make me feel important," Griffin-Parker said. "They want the best in the state to come play in state. They always say it won't look good if the best kid in the state don't come to the home school."
Griffin-Parker grew up an Alabama fan and while they are in the running, just because he was fond of them when he was a kid doesn't equate to him picking them in his recruitment.
"It's a lot of business behind it," Griffin-Parker said. "In a perfect life or a fairy tale, but you don't always get to pick your dream school. I have to do what is best for me and find a school that fits me."
So what will be the key factors that help Griffin-Parker decide his college choice?
"They key factors is academics," Griffin-Parker said. "I love the game and I love to play football. My mom wants me to get my degree first so that is the big thing. The other thing is will the coaches going to be there. Are they just their for the moment? I want people that want to help me grow on and off the field. How is the school overall? How are the coaches?"
And what about early playing time?
"No it's not," Griffin-Parker said. "I'm not one of those type kids. If it happens then great, but it's not a necessity."
He will sit down with his coaches and family and work toward a decision in the coming days. He hopes to know and have more clarity before the calendar turns to September.
"I still don't know, but I'd like to know a few days before," Griffin-Parker said. "My birthday is on the first so I'd like to know something around the 20th or so."