Tennessee filled both on-field staff hires in a matter of hours on Monday, according to reports.

Josh Heupel has hired William Inge as the team's next linebackers coach, replacing Brian Jean-Mary who took the same position at Michigan last week after three seasons in Knoxville.

The hire was first reported by VolQuest.

Inge brings plenty of Power Five coaching experience. He spent the last two seasons at Washington where he served as assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under former head coach Kalen DeBoer, who left to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama last month.

According to reports, Igne was potentially in line to join DeBoer's inaugural staff in Tuscaloosa.

Inge began his coaching career as a graduate assistant and recruiting coordinator at Iowa in 1998. He held various coaching positions at Northern Iowa between 2001-04, including linebackers, defensive line and co-defensive coordinator.

Inge also had coaching stints at Colorado, San Diego State, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He coached with DeBoer at Fresno State and Indiana before joining him at Washington in 2022.

Under Inge, the Huskies run defense jumped from 108th nationally to 25th in one year as Washington won the Pac 12 and reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Washington linebackers Cam Bright and Alphonzo Tuputala were All-Pac 12 honorable mentions in 2023.

Igne takes over a Tennessee linebackers room that lost top tackler Aaron Beasley but is set to return veteran Keenan Pili coming off of a season-ending injury while Elijah Herring, Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander are back after taking on bigger roles.

Behind an experienced defensive front, the Vols' linebacking corps is expected to be one of the strongest positions groups on the defense.

With the hiring of Igne, Tennessee has completed its staff hires on both sides of the ball ahead of spring practices next month.

Former Cincinnati assistant coach De'Rail Sims was hired earlier Monday to coach running backs, replacing Jerry Mack who left to take the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.