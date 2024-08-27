William Inge updates status of Vols' linebacker room ahead of season opener
At the top of Tennessee football's linebacker room, there is a significant change.As Brian Jean-Mary made the move to join Michigan's staff, the Vols hired William Inge after his stint with Washing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news