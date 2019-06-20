The bet Grant Williams made on himself when he opted to forego his senior season and remain in the NBA draft payed off big on Thursday night when the Boston Celtics selected the two-time SEC Player of the Year with the 22nd pick of the draft.

Williams becomes the first Tennessee player selected in the first round since Tobias Harris in 2011.

The first SEC player to win consecutive Player of the Year Awards since Corliss Williamson in the 1990’s, Williams appears to have landed in a good spot with the Celtics.

A playoff team with proven young talent like Gordon Hayward, Cam Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with veteran Al Horford, the Celtics should provide a stable environment for Williams to develop without the pressure of needing to contribute immediately.

Williams hosted a draft party in his hometown of Charlotte where he learned that he was heading to the winningest team in NBA history.