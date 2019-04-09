Williams exploring draft status, but leaves door open for return
Two time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams surprised no one today when he announced his intentions to hire an agent and go through the NBA pre-draft process to gather feedback on what his draft...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news