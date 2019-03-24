Not on my watch: Williams wields the Vols to the Sweet Sixteen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grant Williams, the two-time reigning SEC Player of the Year, simply said not on my watch Sunday. With multiple overtime heroics, the junior willed the Vols into the Sweet Sixteen ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news